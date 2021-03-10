Buffini & Company Unveils Virtual Real Estate Event for 2021

Buffini & Company’s Master Class virtual event includes business strategies, personal growth opportunities and virtual networking.

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company is proud to announce an innovative virtual event to kick-off. On March 11, 2021, Buffini & Company’s Master Class, the company’s newest hands-on real estate event, will be held virtually as a one-day workshop featuring valuable business strategy sessions, live Q&A and a virtual community networking mixer.

“Audiences can expect the same phenomenal Master Class content translated to a digital platform,” says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. “While we are very hopeful for returning to live events later in the year, this virtual event provides an exciting opportunity for agents to keep working on themselves and their business during these unprecedented times.”

Attendees will hear from Buffini & Company’s top speakers focused on next-level business strategies and personal growth. Speakers include Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company; Joe Niego, best-selling author and listing expert; Dave McGhee, Buffini & Company vice president of coaching; Kevin Buffini, communication and profiling expert; and J’aime Nowak, a Buffini & Company master trainer. Attendees will dive into business planning, goal setting, financial management and more, and get the chance to ask the speakers any question they may have during a live Q&A. The event concludes with a virtual community mixer that lets agents connect with each other and exchange business ideas and referrals.

Buffini & Company is optimistic that Master Class events may be held live and in-person later this year. Until then, the virtual Buffini & Company Master Class structure will be able to deliver the same exceptional content while complying with local health and safety guidelines.

Buffini & Company Master Class Virtual will be held March 11, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. with playback available through March 12. Register today: buffiniandcompany.com/mcvirtual.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

