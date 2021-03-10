OCHSNER HEALTH PARTNERS WITH FIDUCIUS TO HELP EMPLOYEES TACKLE STUDENT LOAN DEBT

Launches two new benefits in 2021 to deliver financial wellness

/EIN News/ -- New Orleans, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ochsner Health, Louisiana’s largest nonprofit, academic, multispecialty healthcare system, has selected Fiducius -- leading provider of student loan benefits -- as its preferred provider of student loan benefits for its 30,000 employees.

Student loan debt is a significant source of financial stress for healthcare employees and a leading contributor to hospitals’ increasing challenge with recruiting and retention. To address these issues, Ochsner introduced two new benefits effective January 1, 2021, as part of its comprehensive benefits package. The Student Loan Contribution benefit provides targeted financial support to more than 1,800 nurses, while the Loan Relief benefit provides education and support to thousands of employees and all family members.

"These new benefits allow us to give back to our employees in a substantial way, providing the financial education, tools and support they need to tackle student loan debt head on.” said Donna Prinz, AVP Benefits at Ochsner Health. “Through our partnership with Fiducius, our employees now have a plan to pay off their student loans and get significantly more financial value which is a defining moment for both our employees and our organization.”

All employees and family members have unlimited access to the Student Loan Financial Planning process, a combination of proprietary technology and professional Advisors, which provides expert guidance to enable informed decisions and action. The Loan Relief benefit delivers personalized education and implementation support for all loan restructuring options, including forgiveness (Public Service Loan Forgiveness) and private refinancing. The Student Loan Contribution benefit uniquely combines loan optimization through forgiveness with employer payments, providing employees with significantly greater financial wellness while reducing Ochsner’s investment.

“Everyone sees the headlines about the $1.7 trillion student loan debt crisis, but they fail to tell the whole story. The real story is that the average healthcare employee has almost $90,000 in student loan debt.” said David Cross, EVP of Sales and Chief Marketing Officer at Fiducius. “Ochsner Health is working aggressively to solve this problem by bringing much needed tools and education to its employees, significantly improving financial wellness and transforming lives in the process. Fiducius is honored to work with Ochsner Health to deliver these solutions.”

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit committed to giving back to the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with innovative organizations that share our vision. Ochsner Health healed more than 876,000 people from across the globe in 2019, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named the top hospital in Louisiana and a top children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana’s leading healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of 30,000 employees and 4,500 providers are working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit www.ochsner.org .

About Fiducius, LLC

Providing student loan and education assistance benefits since 2011, Fiducius enables employers to achieve recruiting, retention and productivity goals, while empowering employees to achieve financial wellness. Fiducius offers a complete range of voluntary and sponsored benefits, including Loan Relief, Loan Contribution, Tuition Reimbursement and Tuition Contribution (529 plans). Its proprietary Student Loan Financial Planning approach combines expert Advisors and advanced technology to ensure all employees receive the best option for their unique situations. Fiducius works with more than 2,500 employers, including more than 100 healthcare systems, hospitals and other providers. For more information, visit: www.getfiducius.com

Giselle Hecker Director of National, Government and Crisis Public Relations Ochsner Health System ghecker@ochsner.org David Cross EVP of Sales & CMO Fiducius, LLC david.cross@getfiducius.com