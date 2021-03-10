ARCUS Group LLC Launches New Podcast “Managing Your Perimeter” Hosted By Mel Lukens and P.J. O’Neil

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCUS Group LLC, has launched a new podcast. Managing Your Perimeter™, a podcast about securing perimeters, focuses on the planning, execution, and the assets used to protect people and property, is geared toward building owners, real estate developers, festival and event operational professionals, corporate security directors, government agency risk assessment teams and law enforcement officials.



The most recent episode featured Mike Ready, former senior federal law enforcement official and presently the Director of Production and Special Event Security for a major Hollywood Studio. Given Mike’s extensive background in both local and federal law enforcement, we covered a broad range of topics in the field of perimeter security, from past experience to the world we live in today – providing insight into some of the most important issues concerning public safety and security, including proper planning, intelligence and execution. When asked about Mike’s view on security planning in Minneapolis this week for the George Floyd Jury selection; “…there are a lot of sensitive issues at play there and number 1 is do you invite violence if you build it like a fortress…”

“I’m honored to be a part of the Arcus Group’s podcast series,” sail Mel Luken, Co-Host of Managing Your Perimeter. “This experience will shed some light on something that has mostly operated (or lived) in the shadows for so long. Our collective history makes this a real-world and timely series.”

About ARCUS Group LLC

ARCUS Group, LLC is a woman-owned, minority-owned, full-service event management company specializing in event design and event production, programming, internal and perimeter security. ARCUS solves the largest problems our clients can throw them – anywhere in the world.

About the Hosts

“Managing Your Perimeter” is co-hosted by Mel Lukens and P.J. O’Neil. They are 2 of 3 Principals that run ARCUS Group LLC. Mel and P.J. are site assessment experts who have lived and breathed perimeter security for more than a decade. The duo provides an entertaining and informative take on the latest in perimeter security news and talk with various subject matter experts and insiders who can weigh in on security current events.

