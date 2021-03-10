Canadian Sanitization Company Throws Everything They Can at Coronavirus

WeCleanCOVID19 Continues to Maintain Safe Environments as COVID-19 Numbers Grow

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeCleanCOVID19 is continuing the fight against coronavirus throughout the various waves of the pandemic with the most advanced sanitization system on the market. From automotive dealerships to retailers and real estate developers, WeCleanCOVID19 is providing sanitization products and services when and where they are needed most. Now, with our Covid Cleaning Cart developed in partnership with SATA Canada, the fight to keep Canadians safe is in well in hand.



With COVID-19 case numbers rising, it is important to maintain meticulously clean spaces, especially those with high traffic. WeCleanCOVID19 uses a highly engineered spray system that atomizes our cleaning solution to ensure full coverage of the subject area where other cleaners fall short. Wiping with rags and spray bottles can only do so much and without proper training surfaces can remain contaminated. Spraying down a surface and immediately wiping does not leave a surface fully sanitized.

“We need to be vigilant as we overcome the ongoing waves of the pandemic. Frequent sanitization is one of the tactics business owners can undertake daily to keep their premises safe for customers and staff,” Mitchell Moshenberg, Co-founder, COO, WeCleanCOVID19.

The Cart

The Covid Cleaning Cart is a sanitization system that includes an atomization gun, our patented air filtration system, an air compressor that drives the solution through the gun to deploy a very fine particulate, all mounted conveniently on our customized, stair climbing cart. Our system has been designed to deploy food grade and EPA approved disinfectants such as BioSafe Systems SaniDate 5.0.

WeCleanCOVID19 Inc. is the sole distributor of the Covid Cleaning Cart. The system is available for purchase by any organization interested in ensuring their premises are certified pathogen free. Our equipment includes comprehensive training, the Covid Cleaning Cart and a supply of SaniDate 5.0 disinfectant solution. The system is currently in use at many automotive dealerships across the GTA sanitizing every vehicle that comes in and goes out.

Curtis Vickers, president of Southlake Ford and general manager of Summit Ford is a fan of the Covid Cleaning Cart. Impressed by the Cart’s versatility, he purchased two units, one for each dealership.

The Carts are in constant use, “We sanitize every single one of our customers vehicles that comes through for service as well as daily disinfection of our facility, all high traffic areas, offices, customer waiting areas and bathrooms.

The Covid Cleaning Cart is a convenient way to make sure the dealership is sanitized; it is never more important than it is today.”

About We Clean COVID19 Inc. (“WeCleanCOVID19.com”)

Our mission is to develop & provide SAFE, EFFECTIVE and AFFORDABLE sanitization and disinfection solutions to satisfy the diverse requirements of the Automotive, Residential, Commercial and Institutional sectors.

About SATA Canada Inc.

A leading global manufacturer of atomization systems and equipment. The company sets the standard for spray guns, compressed air filters and personal protection equipment. SATA maintains close cooperation with professionals from various trades and industries, by combining their feedback with SATA’s own research and development departments, allowing SATA to produce superior products of the highest quality.

Links

www.wecleancovid19.com

https://wecleancovid19.com/deep-cleaning-sanitization-disinfection-service

Facebook: WeCleanCovid19

Twitter: @wecleancovid19

Instagram: @wecleancovid19

Contact