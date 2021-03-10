T2M Global Awarded CEC Grant to Develop a 100-KW Class Green Electrolytic H2 Energy Storage Module

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2M Global , a green energy technology development company, recently was awarded a $1.3 million project from the California Energy Commission (CEC) to develop and validate its Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES©) technology. When successful, the electrical system efficiency of this advanced hydrogen electrolyzer will double compared to existing products in the market today. The AES© system can be powered by using excess electricity or other waste energy streams.



As the renewable fraction in California’s electricity grid increases, grid resiliency becomes critical and energy storage becomes a must. CEC solicited proposals to fund the development of emerging energy storage technologies to diversify its portfolio. Senate Bill 1369 states, “The timing is right for supporting [hydrogen] technologies that can out-perform existing energy storage technologies because a substantial amount of the energy storage in California was installed in the last few years and will need to be upgraded or replaced in the next 7-15 years.”

T2M Global’s proposal for AES© was awarded the grant through CEC’s Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC) program. Pinakin Patel, President of T2M, said, “We believe that AES© is a foundation block of T2M’s vision for hydrogen energy storage needed for stationery and transportation applications.” In addition, Mr. Patel said that “AES© technology is also especially beneficial in disadvantaged communities where a low-cost and safe storage solution is a critical need.”

The proposed AES© technology will help California utilities such as Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), and Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) to meet their mandates for supporting use of renewable energy in California. According to Ben Mehta, chairman of the Technology Advisory Committee for AES©, “California needs to develop and adopt viable, long-term energy storage solutions in order to maximize the value of excess renewable electricity and other waste energy resources.”

The energy storage market in California is rapidly emerging as a multi-billion dollar market.

About T2MGlobal

T2M Global provides a wide range of services for technology development and transition to the marketplace. Its focus areas are alternative energy, beneficial uses of stranded assets, and organizing funding from public and private resources.

Contact:

Bindiya Patel

Communications Manager

T2M Global

bpatel@t2mglobal.com