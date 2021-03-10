High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 275.7 Mn By 2027: Acumen Research And Consulting

/EIN News/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”



LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 275.7 Mn by 2027.

The global high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates market is estimated to experience potential growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The increasing case of osteoarthritis (OA), which is a common disease of joints in adults around the world, is contributing to the growth of the high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plate market. The growing prevalence of arthritis due to injury, infections, abnormal metabolism, genetic makeup, and immune system dysfunction are further boosting the market value.

The global high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plate market is segmented on the basis of technique, material, end-use, and geography. On the basis of technique, the market is divided into open-wedge technique, closed-wedge technique, progressive callus distraction, chevron osteotomy, and dome technique. Based on material, the market is bifurcated into metal and polymer. Additionally, the end-use of the high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates is held in hospitals, clinics, and others.

On the basis of technique, the open-wedge technique is having a potential share in the global market. The advantages associated with the technique are the primary factors supporting the segmental market growth. Its effectiveness in restoring the coronal alignment & proximal tibiofibular joint is contributing to its growth.

Based on material, metal plates including stainless steel and titanium plates are collectively having a potential share in terms of revenue in the global high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates. The advantages associated with the metal plates such as stable fixation that reduces the risk of non-union after the HTO procedure. The metal plates are widely used to hold the wedged-open tibia in place while the bone heals. Furthermore, the polymer segment by the material is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

North America accounted for the maximum revenue share in the high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates market. The presence of major players like Zimmer Biomet in the region along with the presence of targeted customers of these major players in the region is propelling the regional market value. The US is leading the North America region with maximum revenue contribution. The increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of arthritis in the region is further propelling the regional market value.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast timeframe from 2020 to 2027. The rapidly developing economies of the region China and India are the major expected revenue contributors in the near future. The rising focus of major players in the region in order to take advantage of available opportunities is further bolstering the regional market value.

Some of the leading competitors are Acumed, Amplitude Surgical, Arthrex inc., B. Braun Melsungen, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group, and Zimmer Biomet. The major players are continuously investing in the research activities for the development of more effective products to overcome the existing difficulties.

Some of the key observations regarding the high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates industry include:

The US-based Zimmer Biomet has launched the Stratum Foot Plating System in October 2019. The system with plate and screws construct is indicated for the fixation of osteotomies, fractures, and for non-unions. This strategic development is intended to enable the company’s product portfolio and customer base expansion in the market.





Arthrex Inc. has announced their plans in October 2017 for building a state-of-the-art surgical device and implant manufacturing facility in North Carolina (US). The planned facility was intended to support the innovation and development of new & advanced products including high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates. This strategy has helped the company to enhance its product portfolio along with the expansion of its market share in outreach and untapped economies.



