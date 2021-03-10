Handheld DNA Analyzer Market Is Projected To Witness The Fastest Growth In Asia-Pacific Region During Forthcoming Years 2020-2027: Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently added forthcoming report titled “Handheld DNA Analyzer Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027”

The technology works by passing long strands of DNA through a tiny hole. The building blocks of DNA possess 4 bases known by letters A, C, G, and T. As each passes through these pores it creates a unique electrical signal that allows researchers to determine the DNA sequence. This creates a lucrative opportunity for the researchers for determining the results with 99.5% accuracy and to detect closely the parts by close monitoring. The market for handheld DNA analyzer is anticipated to grab significant revenue in the forecast period. The portable light weight DNA analyzer provides offers on the spot data that can be utilized to trace disease outbreaks and catalogue species in less than an hour. There exist several commercial, scientific, and medical applications that are well within the reach of technology as it currently exists. Moreover, it will grow tremendously in the forthcoming years owing to rising prevalence and emergence of various disease forms that require an immediate diagnosis.

Oxford Nanopore’s Hand-Held DNA Analyzer Has Traveled the World

The researchers found there were mosquitoes infected with the Zika virus and sequence its genome in their blood since the evolution of the viral genome contains clues to the epidemic’s origins. But rather than collect insects and send the samples back to a central lab, they’d outfitted the bus with everything they needed to do the research. The most important item: a DNA sequencer about the size and weight of a deck of cards that runs off a laptop USB plug and costs just $1,000.

The instrument, called the MinION, works by pulling DNA through around 500 nanoscopic pores and reading it as it passes through by measuring an electrical signal produced by each nucleotide, or DNA letter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies, a private British company that has spent 12 years and about $200 million developing the invention, foresees its cheap DNA sequencers providing a way to study life in real time (see "50 Smartest Companies.") Every living thing has its own distinctive DNA, and being able to read it provides a powerful tool to identify and profile microbes in great detail. In the last year, the same gadget has seen action in Antarctica to check for life in frozen valleys, on the International Space Station to sequence genes in space for the first time, and deep below the earth in a Welsh coal mine called the “Big Pit.”

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players involved in the global handheld DNA analyzer market involve QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies., Ubiquitome Limited., Cepheid, and among others.

Market Segmentation

The global handheld DNA analyzer is segmented based on test type and reagents. By test type, the market is segmented as ABO typing, antibody screening, and cross matching test. Based on reagents, it is further segmented as anti-sera reagents, reagent red blood cells, anti-human globulin, and blood bank saline.

Based on reagent, anti-sera reagent holds dominating share for the growth of global handheld DNA analyzer market. The reagents are manufactured comply with the highest standards from selected supernatant for specific antibody secreting cell lines. This reagent is a perfect match and acts as a potent preparation for slide, tube, microplate, and automated methods. Additionally, fast product approvals by the governing bodies enhance the ultimate growth of global handheld DNA analyzer market.

North America will dominate the overall handheld DNA analyzer market in the forecast period followed by Europe. Rising application of handheld DNA analyzer devices in forensic sciences involving crime investigations propels the demand for the overall market growth in countries specific to Canada and the US. For instance, strong initiatives by several companies such as InSilixa Inc., a US based startup company leverages its proprietary semiconductor based CMOS biochip technology focusing on the development of DNA analyzer to diagnose several disease conditions in less time.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in the forthcoming years for the global handheld DNA analyzer market. This is attributed to the surging prevalence of infectious diseases responsible for serious illness. Additionally, a continuous rise in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers leads to high penetration of such devices in APAC region.

