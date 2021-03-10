Community College System employees honored virtually at annual recognition ceremony

/EIN News/ -- Denver, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) honored over 56 employees from its 13 colleges and system office, in four categories: Administrator, Classified, Faculty, and Adjunct-Instructor. Honorees represent unique talents, skills, perspectives, and heart needed to deliver high quality college programs, supportive services, and safe environments to thousands of students across the state and beyond.

“CCCS’s Commitment to Excellence Awards provides an opportunity to say “thank you” to our dynamic and innovative employees who play a critical role in helping our system achieve its mission of transforming lives and communities through education and workforce training,” said Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System. “The collective work of all our employees is truly transformational, and I am inspired – especially now – as they continue to meet hardship with care, resourcefulness, and innovation to help students through these trying times, as well as care for one another.”

The event, normally hosted in March at the Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion, was celebrated virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Honorees received a personalized award package from CCCS with the support of event sponsor Colorado Public Employees Retirement Association (Colorado PERA).

“We are proud to partner with CCCS and sponsor the recognition of these deserving employees who exemplify excellence and service in higher education,” said Ron Baker, executive director at Colorado PERA. “The impact of these professionals is critical in shaping our state’s workforce and economic future.”

“It is truly heart-warming to be honored alongside so many colleagues from across the community college system who have dedicated their careers to advancing individuals, families, and communities through education,” said Tina Zhao, Assistant Chemistry Professor and Faculty of the Year at Community College of Denver. “We all share a common passion to provide students with the tools, services, and environment they need to be successful long after they leave our institution.”

2021 CCCS Commitment to Excellence Award Honorees:

(Order of categories listed by College: Administrator, Classified, Faculty, Adjunct-Instructor)

Arapahoe Community College



Jennifer Husum

Delcia Garcia

Monica Fuglei

Rebecca Terpstra



Colorado Northwestern Community College



Jessica Wollman

Angie Kenney

Tiffany Douglas

Dwaine Chesser



Community College of Denver



Chris Arcarese

Spring Johnson

Tina Zhao

Amanda O’Sullivan



Lamar Community College



Annessa Stagner Stulp

Kyle Kurtz

Doug Cash

Debbie Elam



Northeastern Junior College



Timothy Stahley

Kelli Moe

Amanda Kerker

Mary Smith



Pikes Peak Community College



Chelle Martinez

Erica Fuller

Carrie Baldwin

Nate Wadman



Red Rocks Community College



Jon Johnson

Bobby Asher

All Red Rocks Faculty

Marcey Kern CCCS System Office





Greg Busch

Martin Ramirez

Magdalena Sokolowski -CCCOnline Adjunct-Instructor Award



Community College of Aurora



LeeDel Cohenour

Kacey Turner

Brandon Williams

Ayse Durmus



Front Range Community College



Heather Frost

Janet Clark

Susan Faltinson

Laura Wally



Morgan Community College



Andrea Ertle

Sandy Johnson

Lynne Collins

Andrew Hayes



Otero Community College



Sarah Petramala

All Otero Physical Plant Staff

Becky Sporrer

Catherine Bollacker



Pueblo Community College



Bonnie Housh

Debbie Clement

Marianne Horvath

Nancy Hunt

Jamie Patti - Jerome Wartgow Teaching with Technology Award



Trinidad State Junior College



Al Malespini

Francisco Lucas

Kay Evans

Terri Herbstritt

About the Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education, delivering more than 1,000 programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 38 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college. Learn more at www.cccs.edu.

About Colorado PERA

Colorado PERA provides retirement and other benefits to more than 620,000 current and former teachers, State Troopers, snowplow drivers, corrections officers, and other public employees who provide valuable services to all of Colorado. PERA is a vital and stable contributor to Colorado’s economy, distributing $4.1 billion in 2019 to retirees who live in Colorado. These PERA benefit distributions support local businesses, create Colorado jobs, and are an important source of financial stability in the state economy. PERA manages over $50 billion in assets and helps sustain more than 32,000 jobs while generating a total annual economic output of $6.7 billion statewide.

