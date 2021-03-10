Serial Entrepreneur Hector Sosa Flores Adds Thought Leadership Portal to Personal Website
The portal features a growing inventory of Hector Sosa Flores’ content on aspects of commodity training and mining, as well as the digital solutions space.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hector Sosa Flores, an acclaimed serial entrepreneur and Founder of Axios Group, which owns and manages a mine in Brazil and has grown into one of the U.S.’s largest gold consolidators, has added a thought leadership portal to his personal website.
The thought leadership portal features a growing inventory of Hector Sosa Flores’ content on various aspects of commodity training and mining. Current topics include mining difficulties in Latin America, why the price of gold is rising, how global mining has been impacted by COVID-19 border closings, and more.
In addition to leading Axios Group, Hector Sosa Flores also heads Code Loft, LLC, a firm that provides a full range of digital solutions including website design and marketing. Recently, Code Loft launched Instaweb.com, which is a software solution that simplifies professional website building for creators at all levels. As such, visitors to the new thought leadership portal will also find timely insights and advice on topics such as how non-coders can create powerful websites, the most effective way to build a website, and more.
“Adding a thought leadership portal to my website has been a priority for quite a while, and I’m delighted with the outcome,” commented Hector Sosa Flores, who was recently spotlighted in two exclusive new feature interviews with ideamensch and Inspirey, respectively. “The thought leadership portal is an effective and efficient way for me to share knowledge and insights. And while I don’t have as much time as I’d like to create new content — as one can imagine, leading Axios Group and Code Loft keeps me very busy — nevertheless my plan is to publish a steady stream of articles and videos on topics that are relevant in the commodity training, mining, and digital solutions space.”
All content in the new thought leadership portal is available on-demand and no sign-up is required. In addition, visitors are welcome to suggest topics and themes that they would like Hector Sosa Flores to explore in the future. Guest posting opportunities are also available, and interested experts are invited to inquire for more details and editorial guidelines.
About Hector Sosa Flores
Hector Sosa Flores is the Founder of Axios Group, LLC that has grown into one of the U.S. 's leading gold consolidators, and which works closely with various commodity and precious metal dealers to provide clients with the best value and services. The firm, which owns and manages a mine in Brazil, also takes an active stance in protecting the environment by ensuring the proper ecological measures are taken to protect the Amazon rainforest.
In addition, Hector Sosa Flores is also the Founder of Code Loft, LLC, which is a thriving digital services firm that provides a full range of website design and marketing solutions. Recently, Code Loft launched Instaweb.com, which is a software solution that simplifies website building for creators at any level.
Hector Sosa Flores attended Boston University, where he studied political science and finance. After graduation he attended the Universidad Complutense de Madrid where he studied international diplomacy, and then attended San Diego School of Law where he earned a law degree. He has also earned certifications in entrepreneurial essentials, business finance, and negotiation, respectively, from Harvard Business School.
Hector Sosa Flores
Axios Group, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn