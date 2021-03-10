Matthew Keezer Recommends a New Travel Trend: Staycation
Matthew Keezer suggests "Staycation", a new trend that makes you a tourist in your own city.MONTREAL, CANADA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started, people have been yearning to leave their cities and travel somewhere. Unfortunately, many people still consider leaving their hometown risky. But, as Matthew Keezer points out, it is possible to be a tourist without even leaving your city. Here are some tips that can help travelers experience their hometown like tourists do.
Take Time Off
To truly enjoy the beauty of a city, everyone needs to take at least one day off. Even though it may seem unusual to use vacation days when not traveling, Matthew Keezer points out it is necessary to enjoy a staycation. After all, everybody loves a day off!
Book a Hotel
To be able to experience one's city as an out-of-town tourist fully, it is essential to book a hotel room or rent a home. Staycation shouldn't be spent at home, binge-watching Netflix in pajamas. After all, that's not what tourists do when they travel somewhere. Instead, Matthew Keezer recommends booking a place to stay and changing one's surroundings. "When you're not sleeping at home, you change your mindset. This will allow you to escape your everyday life and experience your city from a different angle," Matthew says.
Plan Some Excursions
Every city has numerous locations that tourists love to visit. "If you're planning to have a staycation, then you must visit all the tourist attractions in your city," Matthew Keezer recommends. It is a good idea to create a list of must-see spots, historical sites, or even hikes, and check them off one by one.
Dine at Different Restaurants
Everybody has their favorite restaurant at home. Instead of going to the same restaurant on your staycation, Matthew Keezer recommends trying a new one every day. "There must be some restaurant you've been dying to try out, but you never had the chance to visit. Your staycation is the perfect time to do that," explains Matthew. For all those who feel uncomfortable dining out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Matthew recommends ordering some take-out and enjoying the meal back at the hotel room.
Try Out Relaxing Activities
One of the primary purposes of a vacation is to relax, in addition to all the excursions and sightseeing. "If you're going to book a hotel room, then make sure that the hotel has some special perks such as a spa or a rooftop pool. If you plan to go for a home rental, then make sure to find a cozy den where you can enjoy doing your favorite activities," Matthew Keezer says.
In addition to planning the excursions, Matthew recommends planning out some free time for relaxation. He claims that relaxation at home feels as good as relaxation in any other city. Last but not least, Matthew advises all those planning a staycation to stay safe, wear masks in all public places and practice social distancing.
