RIALTO MARKETS WINNER OF 2020 IMPACT INNOVATION AWARD IN CAPITAL MARKETS

Aite Group has recently recognized Rialto Markets as the winner of the 2020 Capital Markets Impact Innovation award for Product Development.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RIALTO MARKETS LLC WINNER OF 2020 IMPACT INNOVATION AWARD IN CAPITAL MARKETS
Aite Group, a global research and advisory firm, has recently recognized Rialto Markets as the winner of the 2020 Capital Markets Impact Innovation award for Product Development. The Aite Group awards program honors innovative financial institutions that are introducing new products, capabilities, levels of automation and effectiveness that bring the industry one step closer to next-generation capital markets.
Rialto’s solutions focus on private markets. Leveraging innovative technology, vast traditional capital markets experience, and its unique regulatory position, Rialto expands the investor universe for issuers and investment opportunities for investors in both the primary and secondary marketplaces of private securities.
Shari Noonan, CEO of Rialto commented: “Rialto’s accomplishments in democratizing access to private securities while expanding the universe of assets available for investment in private securities, have steadily grown over the past several years. We are honored to have won this award and know that this is just the beginning of vast growth in this space”.
Aite Group’s 2020 Capital Markets Impact Innovation Award for Product Development recognizes Rialto’s product solutions across the capital market spectrum in private securities. Rialto is a FINRA Registered Broker Dealer operating an SEC recognized ATS for Private Securities including those issued as Digital Asset Securities. Rialto’s products focus on delivering efficiency and scale to the private securities market within a regulatory framework. Rialto’s products enable subscribers across the investment spectrum – from institutional to retail – to efficiently get into and out of private securities investments in both the primary and secondary markets.
“This award is another example of the accelerated adoption of the marketplace to innovative products and methodologies”, said Noonan. “We, at Rialto, recognize that there is still much more to do and we are excited and extremely motivated to continue to advance solutions for the next generation of capital markets.”
