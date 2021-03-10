RABBI LEVI SHEMTOV, RESPECTED LAMPLIGHTER AND SHLIACH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE, IN DOTCOM MAGAZINE
RABBI LEVI SHEMTOV, RESPECTED LAMPLIGHTER AND SHLIACH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE, IN DOTCOM MAGAZINE
RABBI LEVI SHEMTOV, RESPECTED LAMPLIGHTER AND SHLIACH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
I HAVE KNOWN RABBI LEVI SHEMTOV FOR 25 YEARS, AND I AM ALWAYS AMAZED AT SEEING THE FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE HELP SO MANY.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RABBI LEVI SHEMTOV, RESPECTED LAMPLIGHTER AND SHLIACH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
Rabbi Levi Shemtov Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.
Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the thoughtful and insightful Executive Director of The Friendship Circle has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.
Rabbi Levi Shemtov of THE FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Rabbi Levi Shemtov discusses new initiatives at THE FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE, what makes the non-profit a leader in the field of empowering people with special needs and shares his thoughts on the future of The Friendship Circle. Rabbi Levi Shemtov joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the video series.
Rabbi Levi Shemtov says, “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was really challenging and unique. I really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob about our mission and the new initiatives with the FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE. Rabbi Levi Shemtov continues, “Our success at the Friendship Circle is a true testament to our staff, the team of volunteers, our donors, and engaged board members. I have known Andy for 25 years. Andy is active on our board and has been a friend of the Friendship Circle since the beginning. It was unique to discuss everything with him as both an interviewer and active contributor and board member.”
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Rabbi Levi Shemtov was a lot of fun. I have known Levi for 25 years and combining an interview with our friendship was incredibly unique. Rabbi Levi Shemtov and his wife Bassie Shemtov are leaders in the field of special needs support and friendship, and so many people can learn from the beautiful position of THE FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE. Rabbi Levi Shemtov is remarkably insightful, and I was thrilled to have spent some time with him exploring how THE FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE is forging a new path of leadership helping so many people.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Email: Andy@DotComMagazine.com
Phone: 602-909-9890
Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com
andrew jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
RABBI LEVI SHEMTOV, RESPECTED LAMPLIGHTER AND SHLIACH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE