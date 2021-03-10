EAB Acquires Student Engagement Technology Company Wisr

Acquisition adds peer-to-peer engagement platform to EAB’s enrollment services portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education company EAB announced today that it has acquired Wisr, an education technology company that specializes in building affinity between prospective students and colleges. The acquisition is the latest step in EAB’s efforts to help schools and students find, learn about, and interact with one another.

Wisr has grown rapidly since the company began building private, online communities for colleges that enable students to connect with peers and campus leaders. Prospective students use the platform to get a sense of what life is like at a given school and to find friends and mentors with similar interests. The technology also enables faculty to offer guidance on majors and classes, while giving institutions a direct channel for delivering personalized content to interested students.

“Wisr’s innovative peer-to-peer engagement channel complements EAB’s broad portfolio of marketing and enrollment solutions and further strengthens our ability to serve institutions looking to connect with prospective students in meaningful ways,” said EAB Chief Executive Officer David Felsenthal.

“The Wisr platform will provide a huge boost to EAB partner institutions as they continue to overcome recruiting challenges that have intensified over the past year,” added EAB’s President of Enrollment Services, Chris Marett. “Even in a post-pandemic environment, colleges will need to provide a mix of virtual and in-person touchpoints that deliver the college exploration experience today’s students demand.”

Since its launch just over one year ago, nearly 75,000 students have used the Wisr engagement solution to explore and select a college as well as navigate their first days on campus.

“We are excited to join EAB and accelerate the rollout of new digital communities to the more than two thousand partner institutions with whom EAB works,” said Wisr cofounder and Chief Executive Officer Kate Volzer. “EAB shares our commitment to building better interactive channels that give all students a more equal opportunity to make authentic connections with colleges in a virtual-first world.”

About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We harness the collective power of more than 2,100 schools, colleges, and universities to uncover and apply proven practices and transformative insights. And since complex problems require multifaceted solutions, we work with each school differently to apply these insights through a customized blend of research, technology, and services. From kindergarten to college and beyond, EAB partners with education leaders, practitioners, and staffs to accelerate progress and drive results across three key areas: enrollment management, student success, and institutional operations and strategy.

About Wisr

At Wisr, we help colleges and universities leverage technology to actively engage students throughout their lifecycle. By providing a dynamic virtual community, institutions can prioritize engagement and expose targeted audiences to the vibrancy of their campus. The Wisr platform encourages interactions between all constituency groups while allowing institutions to curate relevant and timely content. With a proactive customer success team, integrations with major CRMs, and higher education professionals on staff, the Wisr team helps all types of institutions—regardless of size—meet goals quickly, efficiently, and affordably.

