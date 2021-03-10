Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market Size Worth $5.4 Billion By 2027; CAGR of 5.5% | Key players includes: Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Growing demand for advanced technologies is a significant factor influencing growth of the market. Market Size – USD 3.6 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for advanced medicines and robust investment

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chromatography accessories & consumables market is expected to USD 5.4 billion by end of 2028 from 3.6 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Reception of chromatography technology for partition of biomolecules studies particularly in pharmaceutical studies along with expanding research exercises for improving medications for the treatment of dangerous infections, such as Ebola and other deadly diseases are driving development of the market. Further, developing appropriation of chromatography for food contaminated location, which is filling development of the market.

Additionally, the growth of the market is inferable from the developing use of chromatography and related advances across exploration and quality checks. Developing its reception in fields medication, proteomics, metabolomics, and genomics alongside expanding interest for improved diagnostics and therapeutics are driving development of the worldwide chromatography accessories and consumables market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3875

Key findings from the report

On the basis of product, the chromatography columns segment is anticipated to acquire the largest share in the revenue of the chromatography accessories and consumables market in 2020. Also, the segment is predicted to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to increasing usage of chromatography techniques across several industries and for various applications.

On the basis of technology, the liquid chromatography (LC) is projected to dominate the chromatography accessories & consumables market. This growth is attributable to the wide adoption of HPLC technique across several industries across the globe. Owing to such factors, the segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the pharma and biotech segment is projected to hold significant share in the revenue of the chromatography accessories & consumables market. This growth is attributable to the wide adoption of the technology across the industries. Additionally, the robust investment in research and development which further encourages adoption of chromatography techniques, which is predicted to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

Regionally, the North America dominated the chromatography accessories & consumables market in terms of revenue share in 2020 and to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to increased funding in medical research, the growing number of metabolomics research activities in the region and especially in the US, and the presence of stringent drug development regulations.

Some of the key players in the chromatography accessories & consumables market includes Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market by Product (Columns, Autosamplers, Vials, Detectors, Fraction Collectors, Pressure Regulators), Technology (LC, GC), End-user (Pharma & Biotech, Hospitals, Clinics), Region -Global Forecasts To 2028; https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chromatography-accessories-and-consumables-market



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global laboratory mixer market on the basis of type, product, platform, end user, and region:

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Columns

Autosamplers

Vials

Detectors

Fraction Collectors

Pressure Regulators

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

LC

GC

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharma & Biotech

Hospitals

Clinics

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3875



By Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM





Browse similar research reports:

Dental Curing Lights Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (LED Curing Lights, Halogen Curing Lights, Plasma Arc Curing (PAC) Lights, Ultraviolet Curing Lights, Other Types), By End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Specialty Clinics), And By Region, Forecast To 2028

Hearing Diagnosis Instrument Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Adult Hearing Diagnosis Instrument, Children Hearing Diagnosis Instrument), By End-Use (Hospital, Physical Examination Center, Hearing Aid Store, Deaf Rehabilitation Facility), And By Region, Forecast To 2028

Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Neurostimulators, Drug Infusion Pumps), By Application (Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Spinal Fusion Stimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps), And By Region, Forecast To 2028

Surgical Drainage Devices Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Active, Passive), By Application (Cardiothoracic, Neurosurgery, Abdominal Surgery, Orthopedics), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), And By Region, Forecast To 2028

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | Facebook