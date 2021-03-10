Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,118 in the last 365 days.

Maple Hill Launches Reduced Sugar Grass Fed Organic Chocolate Milk

Another First-to-market Product for the Nation’s Fastest Growing Organic Dairy Brand

/EIN News/ -- KINDERHOOK, N.Y., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Hill, America’s original 100% grass-fed organic dairy brand has launched the nation’s first Reduced Sugar Grass Fed Organic Chocolate Milk.

Maple Hill Reduced Sugar Chocolate Milk is great for families, active lifestyles and anyone looking to reduce sugar in their diet. It has 25 percent less sugar than leading chocolate milk brands and has 8 grams of protein. It is made with 100% grass-fed organic milk which is produced from our family farms using regenerative agriculture along with delicious Fair Trade Cocoa.

“For many years, we have heard from our consumers that they want great tasting products that help reduce the amount of sugar in their families’ diets. We listened and are happy to help with their low sugar journey, something that has been a part of our dairy heritage. We have become a trusted source for low and no added sugar dairy products, both yogurts and now chocolate milk,” mentioned CEO Carl Gerlach

Julia Joseph Co-founder said, “We founded this company by making products that our family would eat – clean, organic grass-fed with low or no sugar that taste great. I am very proud of our next new product as it fills a gap in the dairy industry and is what consumers are looking for.”  

Maple Hill Creamery is the largest 100% grass-fed organic dairy company in the United States.  Maple Hill Creamery has 150 small family farms in Upstate New York and is committed to regenerative agriculture, the ethical treatment of animals and sustainability.  Maple Hill Reduced Sugar Chocolate milk is available at Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers Vitamin Cottage and other retailers.

For more information, visit maplehill.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @maplehillcreamery

Media Inquiries:
Jenn McFerron Sloan
816-468-6802
jenn@commodditiesinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10973562-d657-4515-a210-19e0236f4207


Primary Logo

The First Reduced Sugar Chocolate Milk from 100% Grassfed Organic Milk

Maple Hill announces the launch of another delicious product that is the first of its kind. Their new Reduced Sugar Chocolate Milk has 25 percent less sugar, tastes great and is made with milk from happy and healthy cows.

You just read:

Maple Hill Launches Reduced Sugar Grass Fed Organic Chocolate Milk

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.