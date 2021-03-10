SOS Shareholder Alert – SOS Limited Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of SOS Limited (“SOS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOS) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On February 26, 2021, SeekingAlpha reported that Hindenburg Research reported that SOS “drop[ped] 17% after Hindenburg Research [said] it’s short on the stock, noting [SOS’s] significant regulatory risk.”

SeekingAlpha also reported that Culper Research “released a short report on SOS . . ., saying it believes the shares are ‘worthless’. Culper says SOS's claims around its cryptocurrency mining purchases and acquisition appears to be ‘extremely problematic.’”

On this news, SOS's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $1.27, or 21.03%, closing at $4.77 per ADR on February 26, 2021.

