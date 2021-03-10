Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,113 in the last 365 days.

SOS Shareholder Alert – SOS Limited Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of SOS Limited (“SOS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOS) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 26, 2021, SeekingAlpha reported that Hindenburg Research reported that SOS “drop[ped] 17% after Hindenburg Research [said] it’s short on the stock, noting [SOS’s] significant regulatory risk.”

SeekingAlpha also reported that Culper Research “released a short report on SOS . . ., saying it believes the shares are ‘worthless’. Culper says SOS's claims around its cryptocurrency mining purchases and acquisition appears to be ‘extremely problematic.’”

On this news, SOS's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $1.27, or 21.03%, closing at $4.77 per ADR on February 26, 2021.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, SOS SECURITIES AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT KEVIN CAULEY, DIRECTOR, CLIENT RELATIONS, (215) 792-6676, EXT. 802, KCAULEY@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, SECURITIES@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.


Primary Logo

You just read:

SOS Shareholder Alert – SOS Limited Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.