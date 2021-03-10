VERB Partners with Vlad Kachur, Top Social Media Influencer for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs, to Drive Awareness of Livestream eCommerce App

/EIN News/ -- Partnership expected to increase awareness of verbTEAMS, a powerful livestream ecommerce sales and marketing tool for small businesses, retailers, and entrepreneurs to drive customer engagement and sales productivity

VERB recently made verbTEAMS available for free to support SMBs and solo entrepreneurs in current difficult pandemic-related selling environment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, today announced that it has partnered with leading social media influencer Vlad Kachur to increase awareness of verbTEAMS, the Company’s powerful and easy-to-use livestream ecommerce sales and marketing tool to support entrepreneurs and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

With more than 140,000 subscribers, Mr. Kachur’s YouTube channel is the #1 YouTube business and technology show for entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses. Past guests of The Vlad Kachur show include Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John, venture capital investor Tim Draper, and SaaS executive and influencer Jason Lemkin. Each video uploaded to the channel gets 1 to 2 million views within 30 days, with click-through rates of up to 3.2% and conversion rates of up to 5%. Additionally, websites of companies that appeared on the show have seen between 10,000 and 40,000 new visitors within 30 days of the video’s launch.

“We are excited to tap into influencer marketing and to work with Vlad to expand awareness of VERB’s technology and sales tools, which we believe can help businesses during, and beyond, these challenging times,” said Nick Hoggan, VERB’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We strongly believe that verbTEAMS, our sales enablement solution for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs, empower users to create much-needed and measurable customer engagement through livestream selling and interactive videos, which can elevate sales productivity levels while benefiting from rapidly changing consumer behavior and shopping trends.”

VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia added, “The sales environment has changed tremendously since a year ago, especially for small businesses and entrepreneurs who have been significantly impacted by pandemic-related store closures and struggling sales figures. Small businesses have to adapt to changing dynamics related to COVID-driven shifts in consumer behavior. Vlad’s YouTube channel is the perfect vehicle to let these businesses know that there is technology available to help them adapt and succeed. We are here to help them with that.”

With verbTEAMS, small businesses can create their own QVC and Home Shopping Network-style live online broadcasts to showcase their products or services with one important distinction – viewers can click directly on the livestream video and purchase in real time. It also has an on-screen real-time interactive chat feature that produces a true social experience allowing viewers to ask questions to the host or chat with one another during the live broadcast. It simulates or gets close to an actual in-store buying experience, as it combines the best features of popular livestream platforms such as Zoom, Facebook Live and WebEx with clickable shopping features, including in-video icons to buy, receive additional product information, or set up appointments. It also provides real-time viewer interaction analytics to drive sales conversion rates in a friction-free sales setting. verbTEAMS is particularly effective for Shopify users as well as eBay and Etsy sellers. For businesses that use Salesforce customer relationship management tools, the app also has a special one-click Salesforce synchronization.

verbTEAMS, available in mobile and desktop versions, is currently being offered for free for 7 days to all small businesses in the U.S. in an effort to help small business recover and overcome the grueling challenges caused by the pandemic. Interested users can sign up here.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results, with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. VERB’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is also integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms. For more information, please visit www.verb.tech.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about the closing of the offering of common stock. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including the risks described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on June 4, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

