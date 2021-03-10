SolarWindow Promotes Mr. John Rhee, President

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings and processes which generate electricity on plastics and glass, today announced the planned appointment of Company Director, Mr. John Rhee, to President of SolarWindow. Mr. Rhee additionally continues to serve as President of the Company’s Asian subsidiary where he has actively established SolarWindow operations, strengthened and expanded the management team, and supported important technology advancements.



“In the upcoming quarters my first order of business is to build-on our recent record-setting achievements and further strengthen SolarWindow technology capabilities by boosting power output while lowering costs. We will concurrently deepen our management team with global business-buildout and capital markets experience,” stated Mr. John Rhee, SolarWindow President.

“I look forward to leading SolarWindow through this most exciting phase of our development and will continue to focus on building the business fundamentals that will become drivers for revenue and earnings growth,” continued Mr. Rhee.

In addition to his full-time executive leadership at SolarWindow, Mr. Rhee is Founding Partner of social impact investment company Stratis Impact LLC, serves on the Investment Committee of the Barbara Bush Foundation, and formerly held the position of Chief Financial Officer at the Nobel Sustainability Trust. Previously, Mr. Rhee was Executive Director at the SoftBank Alternative Investment and Venture Fund, and today is a global leader in sustainability with a long history of philanthropy. For several years, John served as a Senior Advisor to the Government of South Korea’s Ministry of Culture on the incubation of mid-sized companies. John launched his early career as an attorney at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in New York after having clerked for the White House Legal Counsel’s Office. Mr. Rhee earned his J.D. from Yale Law School where he was distinguished as a John M. Olin Law and Economics Scholar, and a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.

“It’s an honor to welcome Mr. Rhee on his new role as President. His passion for breakthrough technologies and sustainability, and strong disciplined drive for building our business are inspiring and directional to our entire team,” stated Mr. Jay S. Bhogal, SolarWindow Chairman and CEO.

“I’m the biggest fan and most ardent supporter of our LiquidElectricity™ coatings and processes for generating electricity. I believe that SolarWindow products have the potential to be a game-changing disruption to the energy landscape. The prospect of electrifying plastic and glass surfaces on buildings, cars, trains, and a brand new generation of products could be a clean energy win for all of us, and comes at a time when a growing marketplace is actively seeking renewable energy solutions,” stated Mr. Rhee.

Today’s announcement follows recent news that, among other breakthroughs, engineers and scientists in the SolarWindow Innovation Group achieved an impressive 500% increase in testing speed, 12-fold increase in testing capacity and output, and 20-times reduction in material costs for rapid lab-scale prototyping of SolarWindow electricity-generating glass and plastics.

SolarWindow technologies, coatings, and applications processes are the subject of numerous patent awards with nearly 120 patent claims protected in the United States, Europe, China, and elsewhere. More than 200 additional patent claims are in-process in countries around the world.

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity™ coatings that generate electricity when deposited onto glass or plastic. When applied to otherwise ordinary glass, for example, these coatings generate electricity, producing power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and reflected light conditions.

The subject of over 90 granted and in-process trademark and patent filings, SolarWindow coatings and technologies can be applied to generate electricity on building facades, balcony railings, curtain walls, skylights, and shading systems, as well as automotive, truck, marine and aircraft applications, and consumer products and military uses.

SolarWindow operations include research and development programs in the United States; executive management and operations supported by full-time and part-time employees, contract staff, and Advisors in the United States, Canada, and South Korea; and partners, service providers, and suppliers.

For additional information, please call Amit Singh at 1-800-213-0689 or visit: www.solarwindow.com.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

SolarWindow investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through a variety of means, including our website (https://www.solarwindow.com/investors), through press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Twitter account (@solartechwindow), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SolarWindowTechnologies) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solar-window-technology/) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (the “company” or “SolarWindow Technologies”) believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “our goals,” “our mission,” “intend,” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse economic conditions, intense competition, lack of meaningful research results, entry of new competitors and products, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits, increases in general and administrative costs, termination of contracts or agreements, technological obsolescence of the company’s products, technical problems with the company’s research and products, price increases for supplies and components, litigation and administrative proceedings involving the company, the possible acquisition of new businesses or technologies that result in operating losses or that do not perform as anticipated, unanticipated losses, the possible fluctuation and volatility of the company’s operating results, financial condition and stock price, losses incurred in litigating and settling cases, dilution in the company’s ownership of its business, adverse publicity and news coverage, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and research scientists, changes in interest rates, inflationary factors, and other specific risks. There can be no assurance that further research and development will validate and support the results of our preliminary research and studies. Further, there can be no assurance that the necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained or that SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. will be able to develop commercially viable products on the basis of its technologies. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company’s most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports and filings may be inspected and copied at the Public Reference Room maintained by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You can obtain information about operation of the Public Reference Room by calling the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission also maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

