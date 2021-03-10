Knightscope Inc. Establishing New Paradigm with MaaS Business Model

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Knightscope Inc. today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

In a SaaS model, providers offer their technology over a set period of time, effectively locking in recurring revenue and a higher profit rather than selling the product outright. Since then, the “as-a-Service” model has been expanded into new verticals in a global economy now eager to accept the process. Because of large margins, Wall Street typically places high valuations on companies that employ the subscription “as-a-Service” model, especially when they have solved a problem and established strong market demand.

Already disrupting the $500 billion security industry with its fully autonomous security robots, Knightscope Inc. ( Profile ) is establishing a new paradigm with its Machine-as-a-Service (MaaS) business model. The company already calls the federal government, public institutions and Fortune 1000 companies as clients as it employs a cost-effective subscription structure that is attractive to clients to augment traditional security systems and law enforcement functions.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

