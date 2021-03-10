Techemynt Launches First New Zealand Dollar Stablecoin, $NZDs

$NZDs is a stablecoin backed 1:1 by the New Zealand Dollar, merging the flexibility of cryptocurrency with the stability of fiat

/EIN News/ -- AUCKLAND, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - New Zealand Registered Financial Service Provider Techemynt (https://www.techemynt.com/) today announced the launch of the first New Zealand dollar stablecoin, $NZDs. $NZDs is backed 1:1 by the New Zealand Dollar, merging the flexibility of cryptocurrency with the stability of fiat. $NZDs was deployed on the Ethereum blockchain by Blockchain Labs, using the robust FiatToken framework developed by Centre.





Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency backed by a reserve asset, such as fiat currency or gold. They’ve gained traction as a way to pair the instant processing, security, and privacy of cryptocurrency payments with the stability of the underlying asset. The New Zealand Dollar is currently the tenth most-traded currency in the world and commands immense trust globally. As a blockchain-based stablecoin, $NZDs combines the stability and value of the New Zealand Dollar with the intrinsic utility of cryptocurrency to allow arbitrage, remittance, and digital payments, while positioning the New Zealand Dollar as a prominent participant in the global digital asset economy.





“Between the popularity of the New Zealand Dollar and the proliferation of cryptocurrency, Techemynt felt it was an ideal time to fill the gap in the market and lead the creation of a NZD-based stablecoin,” said Fran Strajnar, Executive Director of Techemynt. “After nearly a year of development, $NZDs is now first to fully execute and deliver on the promise of bringing a New Zealand Dollar stablecoin to the world. We’ve worked extensively with our top-tier partners to ensure $NZDs builds upon the best aspects of existing stablecoins while adhering to New Zealand’s legal requirements.”





$NZDs is backed 1:1 with physical New Zealand Dollars in a cash and cash-equivalent treasury. $NZDs will have rigorous governance, management and transparency policies focusing on operations and compliance day-to-day.





Issued by Techemynt, $NZDs will be made directly available to customers who wish to acquire NZ $100,000 (or more) of $NZDs tokens. $NZDs will also be made available on secondary markets including the cryptocurrency exchange Dassetx.com (powered by Bittrex). Techemy intends to integrate $NZDs with other exchanges and on/off ramps in the future. Anyone purchasing $NZDs directly from Techemynt will be required to complete Customer Due Diligence checks in line with Techemynt’s FSP obligations under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terroism Act 2009 (AML/CFT) of New Zealand.

Users of $NZDs are likely to include forex and crypto traders, crypto funds, investors, and eventually merchants and everyday consumers. Techemy also envisages that $NZDs will be able to be transferred to DeFi platforms to earn yield. Currently DeFi platforms have the potential to provide participants with much higher yields compared to traditional bank accounts.





ABOUT TECHEMYNT

Techemynt (https://www.techemynt.com/) is a New Zealand Registered Financial Service Provider and the issuer of $NZDs, a stablecoin backed 1:1 by the New Zealand Dollar. $NZDs provides a blockchain-based analogue of the New Zealand Dollar that allows arbitrage, remittance, and digital payments, while positioning the New Zealand Dollar as a prominent participant in the global digital asset economy. Techemynt is led by Fran Strajnar, founder of the digital asset investment firm Techemy Capital and digital asset data infrastructure company Brave New Coin.





ABOUT $NZDs

