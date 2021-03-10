NovoEd Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group, the leader in Empowering, Recognizing and Certifying Excellence in HCM recently announced that NovoEd is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that NovoEd is living their mission of delivering powerful digital enterprise learning experiences proven to shift employee mindsets and behaviors.

NovoEd’s collaborative learning platform empowers organizations to design and deliver experiential learning that accelerates business performance on a global scale. Its proven approach to learning connects diverse groups of learners, mentors, and leaders enterprise-wide in a high impact digital environment to spur collective knowledge and drive measurable business outcomes.

“NovoEd is a technological leader in the critical digital transformation movement for global enterprises with its robust learning platform and cutting edge approach to learning,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer, and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “We have recognized NovoEd as a certified Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider based on their thought leadership and technological prowess in the field of corporate learning and development, and are looking forward to the ongoing innovations the team will bring to the enterprise learning market.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent years better understanding NovoEd as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies, and collected customer feedback to certify they deliver upon their message.

The Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire NovoEd organization. During this time Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of NovoEd product/service messaging and website, collateral marketing material, and social media strategy.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider by the Brandon Hall Group,” said Scott Kinney, CEO of NovoEd. “Our platform offers unique and important capabilities that deepen and accelerate enterprise learning worldwide. This honor cements the value and business impact we continue to provide to our customers, their learners, and the enterprise learning market as a whole.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that NovoEd offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit http://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

-About Brandon Hall Group-

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes, and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com

About NovoEd

NovoEd’s collaborative learning platform empowers organizations to design and deliver experiential learning that accelerates business performance on a global scale. Since the company’s founding at Stanford’s social algorithm laboratory in 2012, global corporations, executive education providers, and training firms have relied on NovoEd to develop high-value capabilities through purposeful practice and application, coaching and mentorship, and group collaboration. NovoEd’s proven approach to learning connects diverse groups of learners, mentors, and leaders in a high-impact online environment, unlocking your organization’s collective knowledge and driving measurable outcomes. Learn more at novoed.com.

Attachment

David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 David.forry@brandonhall.com