Teen Counseling Provider, Daybreak Health, Launches Live Online Parent Classes on Teen Emotional Wellbeing

Led by Daybreak Health’s licensed mental health professionals, the free online classes provide parents with actionable tips and tools for supporting all facets of teen mental health

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daybreak Health , a clinically validated online counseling platform that ensures teens have access to high-quality mental health care, announces the launch of its free online classes for parents on teen emotional wellbeing. The classes are led by Daybreak Health’s specialized counselors and provide parents with knowledge, educational resources and actionable takeaways to empower them to be better parents by helping their teen achieve their goals and ultimately feel better in the long term.



There will be two classes held per month and a calendar of classes published quarterly. The first group of classes fall into the theme, “Spring Forward – Making Your Teen Healthy and Happy,” then followed by “Technology & Teens – Crack the Code.” The free online classes provide discussions around timely teen topics and the opportunity to have questions answered live by an expert teen clinician. Additionally, participants receive weekly actionable tips from a clinical expert via email.

“As a parent, we’ll do anything to make sure our child is healthy, and their emotional wellbeing is just as important as their physical health,” said Dr. Allyson Holmes-Knight, psychologist and clinical director at Daybreak Health. “The online classes are designed to help parents understand the emotional needs of their teens and equip them with the skills to be more effective parents and help their kids live better lives.”

The live online classes are an expansion of Daybreak’s Health’s clinically validated online counseling platform. The platform matches teens with expert counselors through a teen-friendly mobile app, which provides online video sessions. Parents are also kept informed on their child’s progress through regular check-ins with the counselor.

“The past year has been especially hard on the mental health of both parents and teens, so ensuring families are supported is our top priority,” said Alex Alvarado, co-founder and CEO of Daybreak Health. "There has never been a more difficult time to be a parent, with an ongoing pandemic, skyrocketing technology usage and the increasing rate of loneliness. Through these free parent classes, we are offering an actionable lifeline to parents who want to see their teens feel happier and achieve their goals."

Prior to launching this class to the public, more than 2,000 parents in the Bay Area joined Daybreak Health’s private invite-only parent classes. The first public class will take place on Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m. PT and will focus on how parents can get their teens moving outside and feeling better. For more information on the classes and to register, please visit: https://www.daybreakhealth.com/events .



About Daybreak Health

Daybreak Health is a clinically validated online counseling platform that helps teens build emotional wellbeing. Founded in 2019, the company’s mission is to ensure every adolescent has access to high-quality mental health care. It matches teens with expert counselors and connects them through a teen-friendly mobile app, where counselors provide live online video sessions and teach teens skills to live happier lives. Daybreak also bridges the gap of parent involvement through educational workshops and teen progress touchpoints along every step of the journey. Daybreak is currently available in California with plans to expand across the U.S.

Media Contact

Laurel Mengers

Uproar PR for Daybreak Health

lmengers@uproarpr.com