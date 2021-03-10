Syapse Expands Strategic Collaboration with Pfizer Focusing on Real-World Evidence

/EIN News/ -- Through the Syapse Learning Health Network™, Pfizer will Generate Insights to Advance Cancer Outcomes Research



SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse®, a leading real-world evidence company accelerating the delivery of precision medicine through the Syapse Learning Health Network™, today announced the renewal of its strategic collaboration with Pfizer.

“By using real-world data collected from the Syapse Learning Health Network, we are able to understand treatment patterns, disease progression and the overall treatment journey. These data are informing and enhancing our clinical studies,” explained Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Syapse to better understand the impact of our medicines.”

Real-world data holds tremendous potential for improving the way that cancer care is conceptualized. The Syapse Learning Health Network is a global precision oncology data sharing network aggregating data from across 25 states, 457 hospitals and over 1300 community oncologists. The network enables providers to share and learn from real-world clinical, molecular, treatment, and outcomes data. A recent example is a study co-authored by Syapse and Pfizer presented at the 38th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference.

“Through this partnership with Pfizer, we have the opportunity to unlock the potential of real-world data and its ability to truly advance care,” explains Ken Tarkoff, chief executive officer at Syapse.

About the Syapse Learning Health Network™

This international network of healthcare providers enables improved cancer care by sharing real-world data to support clinical decisions and by fostering collaborations among participants. Healthcare providers, including doctors and nurses, share and learn which cancer treatments produced the best real-world outcomes in clinically and molecularly similar patients. Researchers learn from real-world clinical, molecular, treatment and outcomes data. These collaborations are enabled by a secure platform of shared de-identified data that is standardized and normalized across the Learning Health Network and complies with all applicable federal and state data privacy protection regulations.

About Syapse

Syapse works with leading health systems, life sciences companies, and regulators to explore opportunities to use real-world evidence to improve the outcomes of cancer patients. By bringing these organizations together into the Syapse Learning Health Network™, Syapse has built one of the world’s largest networks with a goal to improve outcomes in cancer care through improved precision medicine. Syapse and its partners are working towards a future in which all cancer patients have access to the quality of care they need.

