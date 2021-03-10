Codex DNA Releases World’s First Synthetic Genomes for Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants

New synthetic genomes of the UK and South Africa variants will accelerate discovery and development for vaccines and therapeutics

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc., today announced the release of the world’s first full-length synthetic genomes for two emerging variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The new genomes include the B.1.1.7 variant that initially emerged in the UK and the B.1351 variant that was first detected in South Africa. These genomes were synthesized and constructed de novo using Codex DNA’s BioXp™ 3250 system, the world’s first and only hands-free, fully automated synthetic biology platform.

“These ‘off-the-shelf’ SARS-CoV-2 synthetic genome variants will drive the development of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for COVID-19 research. Unlike controls released by other companies, our synthetic genomes do not need additional processing steps, thus reducing time, cost, and labor that can be better focused in other parts of the discovery and development process.” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO of Codex DNA. “We believe these new tools will be key resources in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and we are pleased to be able to deliver them so quickly to the scientific community.”

Synthetic genomes enable researchers to rapidly and safely perform their discovery and development efforts of SARS-CoV-2 and to develop breakthrough therapies and diagnostics for this pandemic-causing virus. They can also reduce or eliminate the costs and complexity of highly regulated biosecurity facilities required for studying a dangerous pathogen. As new variants spread, it is essential for researchers to rapidly design, build, and test their genomes to ensure that future experimental outcomes are directly applicable to their goals.

Together with previously released genomes, Codex DNA now offers 12 SARS-CoV-2 synthetic genomes. These new variant genomes are IVT-ready and can be activated easily using established in vitro methods for use in developing or testing monoclonal antibody therapies or vaccines against these variants. These genomes can also serve as diagnostic controls specific to the UK and South Africa variants.

Codex DNA offers fully automated, end-to-end solutions for accelerating timelines for vaccine development and biologics drug discovery, coupled with unprecedented quality and performance. All synthetic genomes produced by Codex DNA are manufactured in the United States. SARS-CoV-2 genomes are available to researchers who pass a rigorous biosecurity inspection process to ensure their responsible use.

About Codex DNA

Creators of the BioXp™ system, the world’s only hands-free fully automated synthetic biology platform, and the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® methodology, Codex DNA empowers researchers with the tools they need to rapidly and securely design, code, and synthesize DNA. Codex DNA is accelerating advances in the fields of personalized medicine, antibody engineering, vaccine development, drug discovery, and DNA storage. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

Charlie Schmidt Codex DNA 858.228.4115 charlie@codexdna.com