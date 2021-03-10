Aligned Launches Second Salt Lake Metro Data Center

/EIN News/ -- WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned, a leading data center provider offering innovative, sustainable and adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions for cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers, announces the completion its second data center in the Salt Lake Metro Area, located in West Jordan, UT. The new 48 MW (expandable to 60 MW), 240,000 square-foot facility is the second data center to be built on Aligned’s Salt Lake Metro data center campus.



“Aligned’s second Salt Lake facility, our latest greenfield deployment, underscores our commitment to delivering adaptive and sustainable data center infrastructure to meet customer demand in the Silicon Slopes and beyond,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “The growth of this vibrant Western technology hub, combined with some of the most attractive tax incentives in the U.S., has prompted many companies to deploy infrastructure in the Salt Lake City region. The completion of the initial phase of Aligned’s SLC-02 will add significant capacity for organizations needing adaptive, efficient and scalable data center infrastructure for their growing cloud and application workloads.”

The data center will feature the Company’s patented and award-winning Delta3™ cooling technology, which utilizes up to 80% less energy and 85% less water than traditional cooling systems to improve power usage effectiveness (PUE), reduce environmental impact, and lower the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for customers. Delta³ cooling systems allow customers to Expand on Demand, incrementally scaling in place up to 50 kW per rack without stranding capacity.

“We’re thrilled to see Aligned expand their local campus, delivering on an additional phase and expanded capacity in the City of West Jordan,” adds City of West Jordan Mayor, Dirk Burton. “This tremendous investment will not only help foster the fantastic technology industry growth that’s taking place along the Wasatch Front, but also signals confidence in our strong, home-grown workforce and aggressively pro-business environment.”

The Salt Lake City Metro Area is a growing technology center with extensive connectivity options (including a newly opened cloud region by a global Cloud Services Provider [CSP]), attractive alternative energy incentives, and flexible infrastructure tax credits. In Utah, qualified data center customers are exempt from sales tax on purchases of data center equipment with an economic life of at least one year that is used in their operations. The State of Utah also enjoys some of the lowest electricity and natural gas rates in the U.S., and renewable energy sources such as solar and wind are also rapidly growing. Moreover, Utah is classified as a cold desert, and its low humidity levels enable data centers to employ ambient cooling, reducing cooling costs.

Aligned is an infrastructure technology company that offers adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.alignedenergy.com/ and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

