MDR Service Provider Proficio Issued Patent for ThreatInsight Cyber Risk Scoring

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficio, a managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued the company U.S. Patent No. 10,931,703 for its cyber risk scoring capabilities known as ThreatInsight®.



Proficio is the first and only MDR service provider offering its clients real-time insights into their security posture, cyber risk scoring, and gap analysis based on known cyber threats. This newly awarded patent covers the method for generating threat coverage scores that are based on the security technologies applied within the client’s existing network (perimeter, endpoint, core, and cloud) in the context of the threat landscape. Also included in the patent are recommendations to reduce gaps in threat coverage that result in improved ThreatInsight risk scores.

“Our MDR service accurately detects threats and reduces the time to respond and contain threats through automated response or response orchestration,” says Brad Taylor, Proficio’s CEO. “ThreatInsight provides our clients with additional strategic value by identifying gaps in their existing security controls and quantifying their risk compared to other organizations in their peer group. We enable IT leaders to better answer questions from their executive leadership about their organization’s existing cyber risk and what investments are needed to improve their security posture. In essence, this is business intelligence for cybersecurity.”

“As the need for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services continues to grow, it is clear that not all MDR providers are equal,” says Craig Robinson, Program Director of Security Services for IDC. “Next-generation MDR service providers will need to offer more advanced capabilities for threat hunting, automated response, and risk analysis. Providing CISOs with continuous visibility into their security posture and making recommendations on reducing gaps in their threat coverage is imperative.”

Proficio’s ThreatInsight gap analysis and risk scoring are included in its ProView™ web portal at no extra cost. ProView includes executive dashboards and provides increased visibility to trends, alerts and response actions, as well as KPIs. Proficio also offers Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) services to prioritize vulnerabilities based on the likelihood of exploitation and the criticality of the assets at risk. Together, the ProView portal with ThreatInsight, and Proficio’s RBVM service provide organizations the most complete visibility into their cyber risk profile that is available in the market today.

About Proficio

Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed detection and response service provider. We help prevent cybersecurity breaches by performing and enabling responses to attacks, compromises, and policy violations. Our team of experts provides 24/7 security monitoring and alerting from global security operations centers (SOCs) in San Diego, Barcelona, and Singapore. Proficio’s cloud-native Threat Management Platform uses a combination of industry leading commercial software and proprietary technology to provide clients with advanced analytics, threat intelligence, Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), patented risk scoring, AI-based threat hunting, Open XDR, and Risk-Based Vulnerability Management. www.proficio.com.

