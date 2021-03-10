Tech Marketers Report Big Jump in Digital Tactics

Content Marketing Institute Releases 2021 Research on Technology Content Marketing

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getting in front of audiences virtually was a priority for technology marketers in 2020 with a majority using virtual events, webinars or online courses. That’s just one of the key findings in the new Content Marketing Institute research report out today, Technology Content Marketing Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends with Insights for 2021, sponsored by IDG Communications, Inc.



While we haven’t seen big changes in the last few years regarding the types of content used by tech marketers, 2020 was different: The use of virtual events/webinars/online courses among technology marketers increased to 83% from 74% the previous year. Also notable was the jump in live streaming, with 33% saying they use it compared with 13% the previous year.

Another key trend in our recent annual content marketing research is an increased emphasis on demand and lead generation and conversion measurement among tech marketers. Eighty-six percent of tech marketers use content marketing for demand and lead generation compared to 79% the previous year.

“With tech marketers focusing on using content marketing for demand gen, it makes sense that virtual events with their lead gen, capture, and nurturing features became a vehicle for doing just that,” explains Lisa Murton Beets, research director, Content Marketing Institute. “Whether that is a long-term change or a blip caused by pandemic-related pressures remains to be seen. But clearly for now, virtual relationship-building has taken a front seat.”

Other Key Highlights:

Most technology respondents agreed their organization made quick changes when the pandemic struck: The top two content marketing changes they made: changed targeting/messaging strategy (71%) and adjusted editorial calendar (66%). Eighty-four percent expect some of the changes they made to stay in effect for the foreseeable future.

They're looking more closely at conversions and marketing qualified leads (MQLs): "Conversions" moved up to a top spot on the content marketing metrics list (up to 90% from 81% the previous year). In addition, the percentage who use MQLs as a metric increased to 77% from 64%, while the use of social media analytics decreased to 75% from 85%.

“Conversions” moved up to a top spot on the content marketing metrics list (up to 90% from 81% the previous year). In addition, the percentage who use MQLs as a metric increased to 77% from 64%, while the use of social media analytics decreased to 75% from 85%. Many anticipate website changes and investment in content creation for 2021: Technology respondents expected website enhancements (67%) and content creation (66%) to be top areas of content marketing investment in their organizations in 2021.



