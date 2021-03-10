StackPath Named Edge Compute Disruptor by Baird

Recognized on Baird Disruptors 2021 list of technology innovators

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StackPath, a leader in edge computing and edge applications, was named by Baird to the Baird Disruptors 2021 list, for affecting dramatic change in the cloud industry.



“We are constantly evaluating key emerging trends and expect Edge Compute applications to accelerate over the coming years. We selected StackPath as one of the leading, disruptive privately-held software providers positioned to drive Edge Compute applications and adoption,” said Will Power, Baird’s Senior Research Analyst covering Cloud Software.

While still a relatively new term, “edge computing” – bringing data and processing closest to the point of interaction with the end user – is already being used by companies with latency- or security-sensitive needs across all sectors; from media and entertainment to gaming to fintech to healthcare.

StackPath was among the first edge computing providers and the only provider offering a full complement of compute products at edge locations, including virtual machines (VMs) and containers and key edge applications such as content delivery network (CDN) and web application firewall (WAF).

“StackPath edge compute can connect to end users up to 2.6x faster than competing cloud compute provided by public core cloud providers. We consider ourselves influential in edge compute and are honored to that Baird recognizes us as such,” said Kip Turco, CEO. “We will continue disrupting, continue expanding our network and enhancing our portfolio as the possibilities of what edge compute can do really are endless.”

About StackPath

StackPath is an edge cloud platform, providing cloud services that are physically closer to end users than core cloud providers’ services. StackPath edge compute—including Virtual Machines and Containers—and edge applications—including CDN and WAF—are strategically located in the world’s most densely populated areas, and united by a secure private network backbone and a single management system. Customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and applications the speed, security and efficiency they require.

