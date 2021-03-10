LookingGlass Hires Norm Laudermilch as First Chief Cyber Officer

Security Industry Veteran to Help Guide Company’s Product and Engineering Strategy

/EIN News/ -- Reston, VA., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in operationalizing threat intelligence, announced today the addition of Norm Laudermilch to its executive management team as the company’s first Chief Cyber Officer. Laudermilch brings extensive executive and technical expertise to the newly created position.

Laudermilch joins LookingGlass from Control Case where he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and was responsible for all aspects of operations and service delivery, including product development, R&D, infrastructure design and operations, and security. He managed the multi-national team of engineers, developers, and security experts.

In his previous roles, Laudermilch served in a variety of capacities, from CISO to COO to CTO, and supported multiple company acquisitions to well-known, publicly traded technology organizations, including the acquisition of Invincea by Sophos, Terremark by Verizon, and Trust Digital by McAfee. He also co-founded the Internet Service Provider Security Working Group (ISPSEC), has been a board member at the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO), and served as global director of information security at UUNET, the world's first internet service provider.

“We are very excited that Norm is joining LookingGlass as our first Chief Cyber Officer. As our company continues our rapid growth, we felt it was important to develop this key executive role. Norm’s extensive experience with all facets of cybersecurity will be invaluable to LookingGlass. As Chief Cyber Officer, Norm will be collaborating with many of our team members as his role will be cross-functional, providing guidance across product, engineering, research and development, and sales,” said LookingGlass President and COO, Don Gilberg.

“I am thrilled to join LookingGlass and to help shape the company’s future. I was drawn to LookingGlass and its mission-driven approach to cybersecurity. When I learned of the company’s vision and the philosophy of the leadership team on the need to reshape the cyber battlespace and enable active defense capabilities, I knew I needed to be part of the team,” added Laudermilch.

