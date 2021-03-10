Michael Maas, CEO of AMI Entertainment Network, Joins Vengo Labs as Chairman of the Board

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vengo Labs , the leading placed-based marketing tech platform, that includes a network of interactive kiosks and digital out-of-home (DOOH) screens, today announced the appointment of Michael Maas, the CEO of AMI Entertainment Network, as Chairman of the Board.



“Mike is a great addition to the Vengo Board -- he’s an accomplished executive who knows how to scale a business like Vengo, which combines the physical and digital,” noted Brian Shimmerlik, Vengo’s CEO.

Mike Maas, who led AMI’s growth to over 30,000 jukeboxes, commented, “I’m thrilled to join the Vengo Board as its Chairman. The pandemic has been a challenging time for place-based businesses, and Vengo has not only survived, but has been innovative and launched exciting new features like touchless interaction. As markets re-open, we expect to see expanded interest in DOOH media and unattended retail, creating a big opportunity for the network.”

Over the last year, Vengo launched PPE vending machines offering masks and other personal protective gear in New York MTA locations, kicked off a partnership with Nation Entertainment Network to bring DOOH screens to grocery stores , and has added contactless interaction via mobile devices across its network.

Today, over 1,450 Vengo digital kiosks can be found around college campuses, fitness centers, hotels, and more serving both consumer packaged goods and digital media, marrying the convenience of online shopping with instant access to sample and purchase physical products.

As a proven, data-driven retail and marketing tech solution for locations and brands, Vengo is now focused on growing its footprint as well as expanding the network of marketers and DOOH advertisers it serves.

About Vengo Labs

Vengo is improving the way millions of consumers and brands experience the world. To Vengo, interaction means more than just a transaction. It’s interaction that delivers PPE without touching a thing. It’s interaction that makes life simpler yet fun, more productive yet more safe. It’s a connection between brand and consumer that enlightens and wows. Vengo Labs’ DOOH network is distributed across Vengo’s eponymous digital kiosks that serve consumer-packaged goods, personal technology, beauty, PPE, gaming and place-based digital out-of-home media, marrying the convenience of touchless shopping with instant access to products and samples via brick-and-mortar retail locations, universities, gyms, transit hubs, hotels, offices and more, as well as third party kiosks and screens. Today, more than 1,400 Vengo kiosks, in major US markets, meet consumers in the places they spend time to provide the right products and information at the right moment. For more information, visit www.vengolabs.com.

