Pam Lob's Book Offers Advice for Dealing with Menopause
"Beyond Hot and Crazy: A Radical Guide to Living Well with Menopause" provides useful lifestyle guide for struggling womenMANCHESTER , ENGLAND, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With "Beyond Hot and Crazy: A Radical Guide to Living Well with Menopause" Pam Lob aims to provide women with advice in dealing with the midlife transition and the next stage in their life, along with the challenges it brings. With this work, she not only raises awareness and provides useful wisdom, but also destigmatizes menopause. According to studies, menopause is associated with "experiences of shame related to symptom experience and prevailing social discourses on menopause and aging." And this is what Pam tackles with her guide.
Pam elaborates that menopause is a natural and normal process and not a disease. She explains that thousands of women struggle on a daily basis with menopausal symptoms and feel embarrassed and mortified by hot flushes, find it hard to sleep, have difficulty concentrating at work and snap at loved ones and colleagues for no real reason. Other symptoms include irregular periods, vaginal dryness, chills, night sweats, sleep problems, weight gain and slowed metabolism.
She says that if they go to their doctors, their symptoms are blamed on menopause and they are offered hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and antidepressants. But she holds that menopause is a natural process, that if one experiences symptoms it is their body's way of telling them that something is out of alignment. This is typically related to stress, diet, beliefs and disconnection from one's womanhood, Pam explains.
So she takes a holistic approach on menopause and the aforementioned factors, giving her readers information on how to manage their stress and diet as well as make informed treatment decisions. She offers tips and practices that encompass body, mind, emotions and spirit, as well as relationships, one's work and life balance, leisure activities and so on. Pam shows that these will help in managing menopausal symptoms and support women in living healthy, joyous lives.
"This is not just for you, as your loved ones will benefit too. And it’s not just for now, but for the rest of your days, and much more!" Pam says.
With "Beyond Hot and Crazy: A Radical Guide to Living Well with Menopause" Pam provides a guide book for women struggling with menopause, women who want to take a preventative approach before menopause creeps up on them and anyone who wants to get into the best shape of their life for life.
About the Author
Pam Lob is an author, speaker, podcast host and holistic health genie. She is passionate about all aspects of health, from the mental and physical aspects to the spiritual. originally trained as a nurse, her own experiences with endometriosis sent her on a journey of personal development. And the death of her husband from leukemia inspired her to support others in navigating their health and life challenges.
