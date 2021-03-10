Jabuka Adds A New Twist To Easter Baskets

Jabuka Hops Into Easter Baskets Twist or add letters to form new words

Jabuka is a small-sized fun game that fits into any Easter Basket. It's an affordable, fun Easter Gift.

With a coffee theme, Jabuka might be a nice discovery to play along with your morning drink on Easter morning too.” — Martin Russocki, inventor of Jabuka

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jabuka , the new word game with the coffee theme, is giving the Easter Bunny a new twist on options to fill baskets this year. Hopping on an idea to add games to the Easter deliveries, Jabuka is the big treat that is the right size to lay nicely next to the decorated eggs and chocolate bunnies.Jabuka is packaged in a neat, eco-friendly cloth bag and at about five-inches and weighing just a few ounces, it just fits nicely as a compliment to any Easter basketMartin Russocki, inventor of Jabuka, said. “With a coffee theme, Jabuka might be a nice discovery to play along with your morning drink on Easter morning too.”Jabuka ($19.95 for 2-4 players ages 8+) is the multi award-winning rotating letter word game that brews up a lot of fun. Its small, portable, quick and easy game play offers affordable, multi-age entertainment through a cool, coffee theme that you can play just about anywhere. As an easy to learn and play word game, Jabuka is fun for all groups, and it has also been adopted as a fun educational item for hybrid and remote learning too.How to Play:Players spill the coffee bean-shaped tiles and start a battle of words (official rules at www.jabukagames.com ). No turn taking. Just grab the letters and make words. Then, maybe you can steal words from other players with clever word scrambles and adding letters. Notice the yellow letters that can be twisted, such as:● “E” is “m” or “w”● “c” is “u” or “n”● “r” can be “j”;● “t” is also “x”;● and moreWhen you first spill the beans, some land face down, leave those face down until everyone agrees to flip and turn over 2 beans at a time to reveal new letters. Play. Repeat. Count beans when the last 2 are filled. The player with the most beans that make words wins! Game on.About Jabuka Games, Inc.Based in Toronto, Ontario, Jabuka Games Inc. is a start-up game designer and marketer of new and original games. Its premier product is a game of the same name: JABUKA, a coffee themed word game. If its first product is any indication of its future, Jabuka Games is destined to be a very successful entry into the toy and game industry. JABUKA has already received overwhelmingly positive response, recognized with six major awards for excellence in quality, design, educational and entertainment value, originality, and appeal. In the short time since its debut at the New York Toy Fair, JABUKA has sold over 60,000 games worldwide. It’s available at Indigo locations across Canada, over 300 stores in the U.S., and online everywhere For additional information, visit www.jabukagames.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Give the Gift of Jabuka for Easter