Aicoosoft Launches Highly Anticipated iPhone Backup Extractor

The product will enable users to extract and recover data from their iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad or iTunes.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, March 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech company, Aicoosoft , is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new iPhone Backup Extractor.Based in Hong Kong, Aicoosoft has been designing and creating multimedia projects for the past 10 years. The company has extensive experience in video and AI technology to support the new age of innovation and meet the in-depth needs of consumers across the globe.Recently, the company has launched its highly anticipated Aicoosoft iPhone Backup Extractor. This product enables users to extract and recover lost data from encrypted and unencrypted backups from any iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, or iTunes, while supporting 20+ items, such as photos, videos, contracts, messages, notes, phone call history, WhatsApp messages, and more.“Our team developed the Aicoosoft iPhone Backup Extractor to support users in accessing and restoring their data when they need it most,” says Simon, spokesperson for the company. “Oftentimes, users forget their passwords or damage their devices, resulting in potentially lost data. This can be a frustrating and terrifying situation for some, especially those who rely heavily on their iOS devices. With Aicoosoft’s iPhone Backup Extractor, however, we can help resolve these issues quickly, efficiently, and with just a few clicks.”The Aicoosoft iPhone Backup Extractor is the ultimate tool to extract content, such as contacts, call history, messages, photos, videos, notes, calendar, Viber, and so much more – automatically backing up and returning a copy of the data to the user. Additionally, the tool converts raw files to HTML and CSV and exports images and videos in the same quality as they were originally stored.Further features include:• Explore and recover lost data from encrypted and unencrypted backups• Supports every iOS device, including iOS 14• No recovery drama• Runs on any Mac (10.11+) or PC (Windows 7/8/10)• Choose backup locations• Completed in just three easy steps• And more!For more information about Aicoosoft, or to download the Aicoosoft iPhone Backup Extractor, please visit https://www.aicoosoft.com/iphone-backup-extrackor.html About AicoosoftAicoosoft is a technology company that specializes in continuous research and optimization for AI algorithm to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers. The company’s most notable product is the Aicoosoft Video Converter – the most helpful video converter solutions for users in over 160 countries from around the world.