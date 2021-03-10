Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,116 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Names ERCOT Billing Error Correction As Emergency Item

March 9, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott tonight declared the correction of any billing errors related to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) as an emergency item for the 87th Legislative Session. The emergency item includes any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Names ERCOT Billing Error Correction As Emergency Item

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.