Governor Abbott Names ERCOT Billing Error Correction As Emergency Item

Governor Greg Abbott tonight declared the correction of any billing errors related to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) as an emergency item for the 87th Legislative Session. The emergency item includes any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices.
