Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (9 March 2021)

479 people have tested positive to the coronavirus disease, out of a sample size of 4,043. Total confirmed positive cases are now 109,643. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,340,657.

113 patients have recovered from the disease, 65 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 48 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 87,736.

7 patients have succumbed to the disease. Cumulative fatalities are now 1,886.

Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

565 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide.

1,601 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

86 patients are in ICU, out of which 22 are on ventilatory support

52 on supplemental oxygen. 12 patients are on observation.

24 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, all in the general wards.

No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).