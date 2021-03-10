Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,118 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (9 March 2021)

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

479 people have tested positive to the coronavirus disease, out of a sample size of 4,043. Total confirmed positive cases are now 109,643. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,340,657.

113 patients have recovered from the disease, 65 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 48 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 87,736.

7 patients have succumbed to the disease. Cumulative fatalities are now 1,886. 

Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

565 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide.

1,601 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.  

86 patients are in ICU, out of which 22 are on ventilatory support 

52 on supplemental oxygen. 12 patients are on observation.

24 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, all in the general wards. 

No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (9 March 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.