Adnami bolsters team with key hires in EMEA
New roles of Publisher Partnerships Manager and Commercial Activation Manager created to help clients deliver high impact campaignsLONDON, UK, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following massive growth, Danish tech company Adnami, which specialises in programmatic, high-impact advertising solutions, has further strengthened its team with the hire of Kathryn Nixon as Publisher Partnerships Manager and Sam Levy as Commercial Activation Manager.
Kathryn is tasked with looking after publisher relationships in the UK, growing the business by dipping into her extensive network. She will lead service activation, delivery and training with top tier publishers in the UK.
Steph Miller, Adnami’s Commercial Director, UK, comments: “Kathryn will be our go-to person for publisher relationships; managing and cultivating new partnerships and ensuring our clients benefit optimally from our unique offering.”
Kathryn has extensive media experience, most recently at Chinese DSP, PapayaMobile, where she worked across a number of projects including the launch of a new eCommerce platform as Business Consultant. Prior to this, Kathryn held the position of Head of B2B at Encore Digital Media and managed large multi million pound accounts at Reach Plc, having started her career in Account Management at City AM.
“I can’t wait to support publishers, agencies and brands in creating and delivering a better, more efficient advertising ecosystem,” she says.
Meanwhile, Samantha Levy joins as Commercial Activation Manager. Sam will work with Adnami’s partners during the onboarding process; ensure campaigns exceed expectations; and focus on nurturing new accounts and growing existing relationships. With many years’ industry experience, she was most recently at independent ad server, Flashtalking, and has worked with a range of clients including P&G, Paddy Power, Visa and Kia.
Sam comments, “Adnami is pioneering uniquely high impact campaigns, and I can’t wait to help more clients enjoy astonishing ad experiences and accelerated return on investment.”
On the most recent hires, Simon Kvist Gaulshøj, CEO of Adnami says: “Kathryn and Sam are both driven, passionate team players with proven track records of success. I have absolutely no doubt that they will help our clients to leverage high-impact formats and deliver market-leading creativity and impact.”
Adnami is currently scaling its business and has significant international growth plans. Launched in 2017, and with offices in Copenhagen and Stockholm, it has grown consistently through the pandemic, with clients across all verticals enjoying the benefits of its products and services, which are designed to deliver greater value, transparency and control in advertising. Every month, thousands of campaigns run through Adnami’s solution for clients including Heineken, BMW, American Express, Disney, Samsung and Red Bull.
For more information: simon@adnami.io
About Adnami:
Adnami's high impact advertising platform delivers astonishing ad experiences for consumers and accelerated returns for publishers and brands. Adnamis’ templated and platform-agnostic approach to high impact advertising, provides a scalable and automated solution to run attention-grabbing and impactful advertising campaigns.
Julia Smith
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn