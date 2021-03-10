Nastel Navigator Simplifies Secure Middleware Management for AWS Users
Nastel Addresses Cloud Digital Strategies to Augment IBM MQ, Apache Kafka, TIBCO EMS, and IBM Integration Bus Estates.
Having Navigator on AWS Marketplace makes it even easier to move applications to the cloud in a robust, secure way.”PLAINVIEW, NY, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies today announced the immediate availability of Nastel Navigator on AWS Marketplace. Nastel Navigator enables customers to dramatically reduce the operational risk associated with delivering on their multi-cloud digital strategy by taking charge of their messaging backbone of IBM MQ, Apache Kafka, TIBCO EMS, and IBM Integration Bus.
The solution enables AWS-centric customers to manage and automate their middleware-powered deployments through their entire business, boost productivity and overall efficiency of administrators, engineering, and operations teams to ensure smooth, uninterrupted delivery of mission-critical digital services.
Customers can lock down access to the middleware with a highly granular level of access control, with auditing, approvals, LDAP integration, roll-back, and managing at scale from a single point. Furthermore, this powerful access security enables the application teams to see and work on their environment without any risk of affecting anyone else. Locking it down opens it up to secure self-service, removing the middleware team from being a bottleneck in application development and support and enabling business solutions to be delivered to market faster.
Nastel Cloud Services Director Sam Garforth says, “Many of our customers already run our software on Amazon Web Services and many more are migrating their middleware to the cloud. Having Navigator available on AWS Marketplace makes it even easier for companies to access it and gives them the confidence that AWS has validated it, enabling them to move their applications to the cloud in a robust, secure way.”
Nastel Navigator integrates with DevOps automation technologies such as Ansible, Terraform, Chef, Puppet, CloudFormation, and Git enabling the reliable repeatable deployment of infrastructure as code along with the secure governance that Navigator provides.
Navigator is also valuable for application developers and testers, allowing them to easily create test messages, search for lost messages, and move misplaced ones. Access Nastel Navigator on AWS Marketplace here. A 30-day free trial is available by simply requesting a refund within 30 days.
About Nastel Technologies:
Nastel Technologies is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Select Tier Partner. It helps companies achieve flawless delivery of digital services powered by middleware. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel is privately held and profitable since its inception, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Nastel solutions include AutoPilot for proactive real-time monitoring, XRay for end-to-end transaction tracking and analytics, and Navigator for multi-middleware management.
