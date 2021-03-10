Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market Analysis

ZEISS Germany, Nikon Instruments, Ariadne.ai, Mindpeak, Aiforia, Celly.AI Corporation, SVision LLC, Scopio Lab, AlexaPath, MicroscopeIT, Nanotronics, AiScope, Thermo Fisher, Ash Vision, Sigtuple, GoMicro, MantiScope, Cognex, Paige.AI, Motic, and Pleora Technologies among others are the players in the artificial intelligence microscopy market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market will grow with a CAGR value of 7.2 percent from 2021 to 2026. The market for AI in microscopy will increase with the rising prevalence of infectious disease, cancer, and other disorders that require routine blood morphology analysis. Moreover, with the rising need for advanced live-cell imaging, cloud sharing, and efficient lab workflow, clubbed with the rising research activities in the field of drug testing and toxicology, the market will grow rapidly from 2020 to 2021.



Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market - Forecast to 2026"

Key Market Insights

Optical or light microscopy is estimated to be the largest segment as per market share or market revenue generation from 2021 to 2026

Cancer disease diagnosis and prevention is the major driving factor for this segment to grow rapidly

The market for independent & private laboratories will be dominant from 2021 to 2026

Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Optical Microscopy

Electron Microscopy

Scanning Probe Microscopy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Clinical Pathology

Neuron Morphology

Cell Biology

Pharmacology & Toxicology

Oncology

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

AI-Enabled Cloud Software

AI-Enabled Microscopes

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Hospital Laboratories

Independent & Private Laboratories

Academic Research Labs

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

