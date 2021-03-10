Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market Analysis
ZEISS Germany, Nikon Instruments, Ariadne.ai, Mindpeak, Aiforia, Celly.AI Corporation, SVision LLC, Scopio Lab, AlexaPath, MicroscopeIT, Nanotronics, AiScope, Thermo Fisher, Ash Vision, Sigtuple, GoMicro, MantiScope, Cognex, Paige.AI, Motic, and Pleora Technologies among others are the players in the artificial intelligence microscopy market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market will grow with a CAGR value of 7.2 percent from 2021 to 2026. The market for AI in microscopy will increase with the rising prevalence of infectious disease, cancer, and other disorders that require routine blood morphology analysis. Moreover, with the rising need for advanced live-cell imaging, cloud sharing, and efficient lab workflow, clubbed with the rising research activities in the field of drug testing and toxicology, the market will grow rapidly from 2020 to 2021.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market - Forecast to 2026"
Key Market Insights
- Optical or light microscopy is estimated to be the largest segment as per market share or market revenue generation from 2021 to 2026
- Cancer disease diagnosis and prevention is the major driving factor for this segment to grow rapidly
- The market for independent & private laboratories will be dominant from 2021 to 2026
Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Optical Microscopy
- Electron Microscopy
- Scanning Probe Microscopy
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Clinical Pathology
- Neuron Morphology
- Cell Biology
- Pharmacology & Toxicology
- Oncology
- Others
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- AI-Enabled Cloud Software
- AI-Enabled Microscopes
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Hospital Laboratories
- Independent & Private Laboratories
- Academic Research Labs
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Laboratories
- Contract Research Organizations
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
