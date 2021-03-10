I-Mab Launches Discovery Initiative to Expand Transformational Immuno-Oncology Pipeline

/EIN News/ -- - New Initiative is part of I-Mab’s long-term strategy to drive innovation and scientific leadership in immuno-oncology

- New collaborations signed will allow I-Mab access to cutting edge technology platforms to develop novel drug molecules

- I-Mab continues to focus on delivering on key clinical programs while building pipeline of next generation assets

SHANGHAI, China and GAITHERSBURG, MD., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced the signing of two new collaborations that sets in motion a discovery initiative to drive innovation and pipeline growth.

The collaborations with Complix, an EU-based biotech company, and Affinity, a Shanghai-based biotech company, allow I-Mab access to cutting edge technology platforms to create next generation of novel and highly differentiated drug candidates, including Cell Penetrating Alphabodies (CPAB) for otherwise intractable intracellular drug targets and masked antibodies for targeted tumor-site activation, respectively. These new assets will complement existing clinical programs that continue to be the core focus of the Company. I-Mab has built a successful portfolio of novel and highly differentiated monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that are currently advancing towards late-stage clinical development and biologic license application (BLA).

“The discovery initiative is part of our long-term strategy to continue to drive innovation and scientific leadership in immuno-oncology,” said Dr. Taylor Guo, Chief Scientific Officer, I-Mab. “We remain laser focused on delivering against key clinical milestones as we look to strengthen our pipeline. Collaborations with Complix and Affinity are first of many that will propel the discovery engine to generate the next wave of cancer therapeutics with transformative potential and drive future pipeline growth.”

“We are pleased to have signed this important collaboration with I-Mab. We look forward to sharing our scientific capabilities and expertise in the CPAB platform technology to uncover revolutionary therapeutics that can address intractable targets that have remained undruggable with existing drug formats,” said Dr. Mark Vaeck, CEO of Complix.

“We are excited at the prospect of working together with I-Mab to create a set of novel masked antibodies designed for specific tumor-site activation. This collaboration leverages I-Mab’s expertise and existing antibody sequences in immuno-oncology and our proprietary antibody engineering platform to synergize our discovery and development efforts for innovation,” said Dr. Cheng Liu, CEO of Affinity.

Both partner companies will receive undisclosed milestone fees stipulated in the partnership agreements.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

About Complix

Complix is a biopharmaceutical company using its unique AlphabodyTM platform to develop a pipeline of transformative, “membrane crossing” therapeutics against a number of cutting-edge and challenging disease targets that play an important role in oncology, autoimmunity and viral diseases.

In addition to crossing cellular membranes, Alphabodies, have the potential to cross the blood brain barrier to address CNS diseases and to be delivered orally given their ability to cross the gut wall.

Complix is developing Cell Penetrating Alphabodies (CPABs) that can address disease targets present in the cytosol or in the nucleus of human cells. CPABs act with great precision and high affinity on targets that are considered “intractable” by current drug formats, such as antibodies or small chemicals. As a pioneer in intracellular targeting, Complix aims to develop a collection of first-in-class therapeutics with the potential to cure severe diseases with high unmet medical need.

Alphabodies also provide an ideal scaffold to design potent inhibitors of viral entry. Complix believes that its research could yield broadly cross-reactive anti-viral compounds with both prophylactic and therapeutic efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 as well as future emerging coronavirus variants or mutants.

Complix has established a strong intellectual property position protecting the Alphabody platform and its emerging product portfolio through the filing of multiple patent applications. The company is led by an experienced management team with a track record of success in the biotech industry and is backed by a syndicate of experienced life sciences investors, through which it has raised close to US$ 40 million to date.

About Affinity

Shanghai Affinity Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. focuses on the development of a Tumor MicroEnvironment Activated (TMEA) platform®. Based on this proprietary TMEA platform®, Affinity focuses on development of TMEA drugs to solve the on-target toxicity of anti-tumor drugs.

Affinity’s TMEA platform® can be broadly applied to therapeutic small molecules, proteins and antibodies, it allows selective unleash of the drug in the tumor microenvironment locally, reduces “on target, off tumor toxicity” and improves therapeutic index.

I-Mab Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements.” You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate” and “expected.” Forward-looking statements are based on I-Mab’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

