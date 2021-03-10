Gain Therapeutics Files Registration Statement with SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (“Gain”) today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering of shares of its common stock. Gain is offering 3,636,364 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $10.00 and $12.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, Gain expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 545,454 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gain has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “GANX.”



BTIG, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are serving as book-running managers for the proposed offering. National Securities Corporation is also acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free from the offices of BTIG, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 212-593-7555, or by email at EquityCapitalMarkets@btig.com; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at 212-667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com; or National Securities Corporation, by National Securities Corporation, Attn: Adrian Adderley, 200 Vesey Street, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10281, by telephone at (561) 981-1074, or by email at prospectusrequest@nationalsecurities.com. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics Investor Contact:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

+1 617-430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Gain Therapeutics Media Contact:

Cait Williamson, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 646-751-4366

cait@lifescicomms.com