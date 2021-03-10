Dorman Announces More Than 170 New Products, Including Aftermarket-First Transmission Lines

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:

Next-generation, aftermarket-exclusive transmission lines feature complex thermostatic valves and extend aftermarket-exclusive coverage





New pigtail connector for GM vehicles equipped with magnetic ride struts, an exclusive that extends Dorman’s coverage for magnetic suspension repairs





Expanded coverage in aftermarket-exclusive automotive products, including windshield washer fluid reservoirs and heater hose assemblies

COLMAR, Penn., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 170 new replacement auto parts, extending Dorman’s aftermarket coverage in several key categories, and giving repair shops and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.

Dorman continues to expand its aftermarket-exclusive offerings of replacement transmission oil cooler lines, adding six new parts that cover a combined 2 million+ SUVs and cars. Two of the new replacement lines (624-625 and 624-628) are engineered to better protect transmissions on select Dodge Durango, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee model years by incorporating a specially designed thermostatic valve that helps resist leaks, ensure faster operating temperature and maximize coolant flow. Another exclusive (624-589) transmission line replaces the factory part on aging Chevrolet Cruze models, and features a durable and reliable design that resists hose separation at pressure levels up to 500 PSI. These new releases bring Dorman’s catalog of transmission lines to more than 370 products.

This month Dorman is introducing a time- and labor-saving magnetic strut pigtail connector (949-804) for over 3 million late-model Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles equipped with magnetic ride control (MRC) suspensions. The original equipment connectors may fail before or during service or replacement of these MRC struts, causing repair delays. Shops that have this Dorman aftermarket-first on hand can help provide a more complete repair. This new solution is a perfect complement to Dorman’s growing line of active suspension and magnetic ride control replacement products.

Other highlighted new products this month include:

Aftermarket-first windshield washer fluid reservoir (603-583) for nearly 1.7 million Cadillac, Buick and Chevrolet cars.

Aftermarket-exclusive engine heater hose assembly (626-691) for more than 700,000 Ford Transit vans with V6 and L5 engines.

28 new control arms.

18 new suspension kits.

15 new cam phasers.

10 new steering knuckles.

These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket industry’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

