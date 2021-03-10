Influenza Vaccine Market to Hit USD 7.60 Billion with 6.9% CAGR by 2027; Increasing Geriatric Population to Stoke Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Influenza Vaccine Market Key Players Studied in this Report are GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K, Europe), Sanofi S.A (France, Europe), AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom), Seqirus (Maidenhead, UK), BioDiem (South Melbourne Victoria), Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (Maryland, United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland), Sinovac Biotech Ltd (China).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Influenza Vaccine Market size is projected to reach USD 7.60 Billion value by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9%. The increasing prevalence of chronic disease and the growing efforts in R&D activities by major companies to develop innovative and effective influenza vaccine treatment during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Flu Vaccine amid COVID-19 to Aid Growth

The increasing focus on R&D activities to develop a vaccine to contain the widespread effect of the novel coronavirus is driving the demand for immunization across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented changes in the healthcare industry. An increasing demand for the seasonal influenza vaccine to ensure better protection against the deadly pandemic is anticipated to favor the market growth in the near future.





Influenza, also known as flu, is generally a respiratory illness that occurs due to a viral infection. It is highly contagious and mainly spreads through respiratory droplets. In addition to this, it can pass from one person to another through physical contact and while talking. Owing to their serious implications on health, global healthcare organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended certain influenza vaccines such as baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) to treat the symptoms in patients.

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive insights into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnership, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.





Increasing Prevalence of Influenza to Favor Growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seasonal influenza has serious implications for health globally. It is estimated that around 1 billion people are affected by it every year. The increasing prevalence of chronic disease is propelling the manufacturers to develop innovative influenza vaccines. The increasing geriatric population globally is further anticipated to favor the global flu vaccine market during the forecast period.

The global healthcare organizations have recommended several licensed vaccines that are being adopted largely to prevent chronic diseases that are propelling the companies to invest in developing innovative vaccines globally. This is expected to bode well for the market growth in the forthcoming years.





Pediatric Segment to Remain at the Forefront; Increasing Adoption of Immunization Strategy to Spur Demand

The pediatric segment, based on age group, is expected to showcase an exponential growth. This is attributable to the increasing rate of influenza amongst infants and the younger population that is driving the demand for an efficient influenza vaccine.

Presence of Established Companies in North America to Surge Demand

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global flu vaccine market. This dominance is attributable to the presence of established companies such as Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. that are increasing their focus on developing advanced influenza vaccines for therapeutic purposes in countries such as the U.S. The region stood at USD 2.18 billion in 2019.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase a significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing geriatric population and the supportive government initiative to promote influenza vaccine between 2020 and 2027.

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K, Europe)

Sanofi S.A (France, Europe)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

Seqirus (Maidenhead, UK)

BioDiem (South Melbourne Victoria)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (Maryland, United States)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Sinovac Biotech Ltd (China)





Global Influenza Vaccine Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Products

Services

By Valency:

Quadrivalent

Trivalent

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adults

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

Government Suppliers

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





