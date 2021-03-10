Infinidat Announces Customer Award Winners

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced the winners of its annual award program. It recognizes customers who have made remarkable advancements in digital transformation initiatives, competitive advantage, technological expansion and the impact of data storage on the world in 2020.



“Our customer award winners have shown extraordinary diligence, traction and commitment to serve their own customers. It’s satisfying to know Infinidat has been able to play a role in support of their efforts over the past year,” said Steve Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Sales, Americas at Infinidat. “These organizations are using storage technology as a strategic asset to propel them forward. We equip our customers with the data storage and recovery capabilities they need to succeed.”

The following are the winners by category and region:

Service Provider of the Year

The Service Provider of the Year Award from Infinidat recognizes the service provider that continuously empowers competitive advantage for their customers. Flexential was awarded the Service Provider of the Year – Americas.

As a service provider, Flexential solves hybrid IT challenges with a national data center platform offering colocation, cloud, connectivity and disaster recovery services.

“We are intensely focused on driving competitive advantages for our customers who trust us for the scalable data storage that is mission-critical, eliminating risk of downtime and data loss while ensuring consistent, secure access,” said Mike Fuhrman, COO, Cloud & Managed Services at Flexential. “We appreciate being recognized by Infinidat as Service Provider of the Year in the Americas. Flexential’s services and expertise, matched with Infinidat’s state-of-the-art storage technology, are a winning combination for our customers.”

Innovator of the Year

The Innovator of the Year Award from Infinidat recognizes the customer who has pushed new technological boundaries leveraging Infinidat solutions. US Signal was awarded the Innovator of the Year – Americas.

As a data center services provider, US Signal offers network, cloud, colocation, data protection and managed and professional IT services.

“Winning the award from Infinidat for innovation speaks to the exceptional value that we bring to our customers, incorporating Infinidat’s flexible and cost-effective consumption model into our solutions,” said Amanda Regnerus, EVP Business Development at US Signal. “Not only does Infinidat enable us to offer 100 percent data availability to our customers, but Infinidat has also worked well with us to address the needs of organizations under increasing pressure to reduce capital budgets and consolidate data storage systems during the current global pandemic.”

The Pioneer

The Pioneer Award recognizes the customer who has successfully leveraged Infinidat solutions towards the implementation of digital transformation initiatives. Thrive was awarded The Pioneer – Americas.

As one of the largest managed service providers (MSPs) in the U.S., Thrive focuses on SMB, mid-market, and enterprise clientele with a strong concentration in the Financial Services sector. Thrive also serves life sciences, healthcare, higher education, retail, and other industries known for having extensive storage needs and strict security requirements.

“We are honored to receive The Pioneer – Americas award,” said Michael Gray, CTO at Thrive. “It’s exciting to be recognized for our vision as a premier provider of Next-Generation Managed Services. Infinidat is an integral part of our story with the Thrive Cloud ecosystem. We have been able to successfully work together to maximize our differentiation in a competitive space, thanks to InfiniBox’s petabyte-scale performance capability, which enables us to deliver enterprise-class storage performance, availability, and security to our customers worldwide.”

