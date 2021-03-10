BDSA Expands Retail Sales Tracking into the Canadian Market through Strategic Licensing Agreement with Fire & Flower Subsidiary Hifyre™

/EIN News/ -- Canada Represents World’s Largest Nationally Legal Market with a 20% CAGR, BDSA Data Available to Canadian Cannabis Retailers, Hifyre IQ™ Data Available to the U.S. Market



U.S. and Canadian Cannabis Industries Gain New Insights to Accelerate Growth

BOULDER, Colo, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDSA , the leader in data, market intelligence and advisory services to the cannabis industry, announced today the expansion of its cannabis retail sales tracking coverage to include Canada through a new strategic licensing agreement with Hifyre , Inc. (“Hifyre”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (“Fire & Flower”) (TSX: FAF OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading cannabis retailer with a proprietary digital retail and analytics platform. Canada is the world’s largest nationally legal market for cannabis.

“As a result of this agreement, BDSA now provides clients a comprehensive suite of market and consumer analytics and insights covering the Canadian market. Understanding product innovation, consumer preferences and shopping behaviors in Canada will enable companies participating in the Canadian cannabis economy to make product, retail and investment decisions based on the most current, accurate information,” said Micah Tapman, CEO of BDSA. “The Canadian market offers many significant opportunities based on a passionate and engaged consumer base.”

Legal cannabis sales in Canada totaled an estimated $2.6 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow to $3.9 billion in 2021. Growth is expected to continue to $6.4 billion in 2026. Canada began legal adult-use sales in late 2018 and dramatically expanded product offerings in both the medical and adult-use sales in 2020 with availability of new Cannabis 2.0 product categories.

The agreement gives both U.S. and Canadian cannabis industry participants access to an extensive data set with which to make product development, distribution and investment decisions. It will make available granular data down to the product and attribute level, historic, trending data; detailed cannabis licensed producer sales information by parent company; and coverage of both large and small retail chains. Core elements of the agreement include:

BDSA U.S. cannabis industry data will now be available to Hifyre IQ™ Canadian cannabis data platform subscribers through an addition to existing data subscriptions;

The Hifyre IQ platform will be available to BDSA retail sales data subscribers through an addition to existing data subscriptions;

BDSA and Hifyre will collaborate to develop new market intelligence products and services using the combined U.S. and Canadian data sets.



“We look forward to working with BDSA to take advantage of this excellent opportunity to accelerate our growth by expanding into the enormous and rapidly growing U.S. market,” said Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower. “The Hifyre IQ analytics platform is recognized by Canadian licensed producers and the financial community as the most comprehensive and innovative platform available and we anticipate the U.S. market will benefit from the ability to generate more accurate, meaningful insights.”

About BDSA

BDSA helps businesses improve revenues, reduce innovation risk, and prioritize market expansion with accurate and actionable cannabis market intelligence, consumer research and advisory services. The company provides a holistic understanding of the cannabis market by generating insights from point-of-sale data, consumer research, and market-wide industry projections. Retailers, manufacturers, brands, wholesalers and investors can now make better strategic decisions that drive profitability, increase revenues and market share, and reduce expenses. BDSA is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. To learn more please visit www.bdsa.com .

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is the leader in adult-use cannabis retailing in Canada. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates cannabis retail store licences in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and the Yukon territory under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and HotBox brands. The Company operates retail stores, powered by the HifyreTM Digital Retail and Analytics Platform and Spark PerksTM program to deliver best-in-class customer service and cutting-edge insights to target cannabis products and experiences to a variety of evolving and diverse consumer segments. The Company’s leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations.

Through its strategic investment with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge.



About Hifyre, Inc.

The Hifyre Digital Retail and Analytics Platform is a proprietary ecosystem of products that includes the Spark Perks member program, Hifyre ONE retail software platform and the Hifyre IQ cannabis data and analytics platform. The Hifyre platform also supports Fire & Flower’s advanced operations and provides a competitive advantage in providing a tailored digital experience and understanding consumer behaviours in the evolving cannabis market. To learn more about Hifyre, visit www.hifyre.com .