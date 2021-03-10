BOON Industries Continues to Expand Distribution of DiOx+ Into New Verticals

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, CA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOON Industries (OTC PINK:BNOW) (“BOON” or the “Company”), announces that the company continues to expand the distribution footprint of its DiOx+ project into new territories and verticals.



Justin Gonzalez, CEO, stated, “Boon has completed construction of the initial production facility in Grass Valley, California and is in the final phase of the List-N testing procedure with the EPA. In addition, Boon is aggressively expanding the sales footprint into new regions and vertical industries. Boon Industries has signed two new reseller agreements and has begun shipping DiOx+ under the initial purchase orders with these two new resellers. Boon will deliver DiOx+ to the medical, hospitality, PPE, and agricultural industries. Furthermore, we are in final stage negotiations with our first two General Services Administration (GSA) resellers and are excited about the growth that access to US Federal Agencies will provide to Boon Industries.”

One of the key elements driving the rapid adoption of DiOx+ in the medical industry is its effectiveness in eliminating dangerous pathogens and viruses. Boon is on track to complete its Form-10 Filing and Audit to go SEC Fully Reporting this month, which will coincide with up-listing to the OTCQB.

Boon is an environmentally conscious company, and DiOx+ is the first of many environmentally friendly products that outperform common toxic and unsafe products currently in the market today. DiOx+ is an activated chlorine dioxide (Cl02) broad spectrum disinfectant developed through a meticulously refined formula that kills 99.9999% of harmful germs—all without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. Chlorine dioxide is approved for use by U.S. regulatory agencies including OSHA, EPA, FDA, CDC, USDA, and DOT. DiOx+ protects the environment and human health from viruses, bacteria and harmful by-products left by other cleaning sanitizers, without a harsh smell or skin irritation. DiOx+ is 100% degradable, and does not contain harmful ingredients such as Ammonia, Sodium Hydroxide, 2-Butoxyethanol, Methanol or Perchloroethylene.

Boon has completed its new production facility in Northern California and will prepare to distribute DiOx+ to the global commercial sanitization market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is slated to account for a significant share of the commercial sanitization market by 2027. The growth in the region can be attributed to the surge in demand for sanitizer from various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail and foodservice, and automotive and aerospace, among others. Additionally, the increased spending power of consumers in the region and the growing awareness about hygiene will spur the commercial sanitization market. North America is projected to provide significant growth opportunities due to the implementation of government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection in working places such as hospitals, offices, shopping malls, etc.

VISIT DIOXPLUS.COM

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.