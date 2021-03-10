Active Impact Investments raises $41M for new climate tech fund in eight weeks

First West Credit Union joins first close; second close with institutional investors scheduled for next quarter

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active Impact Investments recently launched a new fund to help start-ups across North America accelerate climate tech solutions. The team conducted a first close with $41 million in just eight weeks, which they attribute to the success of the founders in their Fund I portfolio. The majority of venture funds report a minimum of 12 months to raise capital but Active Impact was fortunate to have investors in Fund II include a large number of returning limited partners as well as some new noteworthy investors including First West Credit Union. The fund will close in the next quarter, with additional capital already committed from a group of institutional investors.

As global forces continue to place significant pressure on our planet, Active Impact sees early stage businesses as a key contributor to local and global systems change. Investing in an impact fund is an investment in a system that leverages the power of capitalism as a force for positive change. It is a win-win-win scenario where investors don’t have to choose between high returns and impact. In fact, companies in Active Impact Investment’s portfolio have grown their revenue an average of 515% over an average hold period of 17 months.

“We’re grateful to work with some of the best founders in North America. Their relentless pursuit of solutions to improve the health of our planet inspires us everyday, and has driven exceptionally impressive growth for many of them as the world awakens to the urgency of a changing climate,” says Mike Winterfield, Founder & Managing Partner of Active Impact. “Thanks to our cohort of Limited Partners, we’re thrilled to be launching this new fund to support the next great wave of climate tech entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level.”

With the vast majority of investors in Fund I also participating in Fund II, Active Impact is excited to welcome new noteworthy investors including First West Credit Union. “First West Credit Union is thrilled to be an investor in Active Impact Investments Fund II. The team’s early track record and commitment to excellence is inspiring. Their dedication to quantifiable environmental impact and sustainability aligns with our values at First West, and supports a vision for a world we hope to see,” says Mark Moreland, Senior Vice-President, Finance at First West Credit Union.

In addition to injecting capital into early-stage climate tech companies, Active Impact acts as a positive catalyst for growth by providing founders with senior expertise, horsepower and connections to scale faster. According to Steph Spiers, CEO of Solstice, “Mike has provided coaching for team members, helped us raise capital, interviewed candidates, shared customer leads and hosted private webinars for our benefit. It’s refreshing to work with a VC that has such strong values alignment and such a deep appreciation for the work we are doing. I genuinely feel they are willing to do whatever we ask to help.”

Founded in 2018, Active Impact Investments is a Certified BCorp based in Vancouver, BC, whose mission is to support environmental sustainability through profitable investment. With two limited partnership funds with over $50M in assets under management, the venture capital firm provides funds and talent to accelerate the growth of early-stage climate tech companies with $200K to $3M in revenue and significant growth potential. Active Impact’s portfolio includes and is seeking some of the most successful startups in North America that are capable of achieving venture scale and becoming extremely profitable while solving the most urgent environmental issues. For more information, click here to view a 3-minute video, visit activeimpactinvestments.com or follow @active_impact on Twitter and LinkedIn.

