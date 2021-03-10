Bridging Digital Divide: Rogers expands Connected for Success low-cost and reliable high-speed Internet program to help more New Brunswickers

/EIN News/ -- Program now available to anyone in Rogers service area receiving income support through the Social Assistance Program, Disability Support Program, or seniors receiving Guaranteed Income Supplement



Expansion includes addition of faster speed options to further support growing connectivity needs

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers Communications announced it is expanding eligibility for its Connected for Success ™ program to help bridge the digital divide for more New Brunswickers, in addition to offering more speed options to support evolving connectivity needs. The Canadian first of its kind reliable, high-speed, low-cost Internet program is now expanding to new qualifying customers receiving income support through the Social Assistance Program, Disability Support Program, or for senior New Brunswickers receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement. It is available everywhere in New Brunswick that Rogers offers Internet service.

“This last year in particular has shown us the vital role that networks and connectivity play in all of our lives. At Rogers we want to help ensure that no Canadian is left behind in accessing affordable Internet options,” said Joe Natale, President and CEO, Rogers Communications. “We were the first to introduce a program to help low-income Canadians connect and are pleased to expand today to help more New Brunswickers with additional options to meet their needs. We are proud to play a role in bridging the digital divide to ensure more people and families stay connected to the things that matter most, including vital support systems, access to employment, learning and loved ones.”

Rogers was the first Internet provider to offer this type of program in Canada, introduced in New Brunswick in 2016 for those in Rent-Geared-to-Income housing, and for families receiving the Maximum Child Care Benefit through Connecting Families in 2018. After consulting with key government and community stakeholders, the expansion will include new speed options to support evolving connectivity needs of New Brunswickers. Rogers newly expanded program supports the federal government’s plan to provide faster Internet speeds to all Canadians.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how much we all rely on digital connections now. It has reinforced the importance of access to affordable high-speed Internet as, now more than ever, Canadians are working, learning and communicating with friends and family from home,” said The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “It is a priority for our Government to ensure that all Canadians get connected, and we are counting on our partners in the private sector to help us achieve that goal. I congratulate Rogers on expanding its Connected for Success program, now helping even more Canadians with their connectivity needs, and further bridging the digital divide.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of high-speed Internet when it comes to work, school and staying connected to our loved ones,” said The Honourable Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick. “I applaud the Connected for Success program for making this essential service available to more New Brunswickers. Initiatives like this play a key role in supporting our government’s commitment to building vibrant and sustainable communities.”

Eligible customers can apply through the Connected for Success website and they must provide verification that they are receiving government financial assistance under one of the five qualifying programs. A Rogers customer experience specialist will then contact every qualified customer to do a needs assessment to determine which speed best meets their household’s needs, noting the program provides free installation and modem rental, unlimited data and no credit checks. This personalized experience will ensure the unique needs of every customer are met, including online schooling, accessing online social supports and job searches, attending virtual medical appointments, and combatting social isolation by staying connected to loved ones virtually.



“The pandemic has shed light on many social barriers including the importance of access to technology and Internet affordability,” said Moncef Lakouas, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of Moncton. “In times where social connection or the pursuit of education or betterment of economic conditions can only be done through the internet, programs like Connected for Success are innovative and inclusive solutions to break the social barriers and make sure that no family is left behind and most importantly, have the tools to be informed and connected.”

“Rogers Communications has been very supportive to the Teen Resource Centre in helping youth achieve their academic and personal goals,” said Heather Doyle, Pathways Program Director, Teen Resource Centre. “We are pleased to see Rogers have again found ways to support the youth in our community. Low-cost internet support will ease the burden of many youth and their families during these challenging times. Connecting to schools, friends and their community on a consistent basis is important for all of our youth.”

Supporting New Brunswickers through the Connected for Success expansion, also announced today in Ontario and Newfoundland, is just one of the ways Rogers is committed to bridging the digital divide to meet critical connectivity needs for Canadians. Throughout the pandemic, Rogers provided thousands of devices and plans as digital lifelines to women’s shelters like Crossroads for Women in Moncton and Gignoo House in Fredericton, and to youth organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada to keep youth connected to mentors, in addition to providing annual Ted Rogers Community Grants and Ted Rogers Scholarships to support the next generation. In partnership with the Jays Care Foundation and Food Banks Canada, the company also provided 9 million meals through donations and food hampers for food banks like Food Depot Alimentaire as part of Step Up to the Plate. This year, in honour of its 60th birthday and as part of The 60 Project, the Rogers team stepped up with a record number of volunteer hours to help make Canada stronger, together.

