Qualia Unveils New Program for Scaling PropTech Companies

Qualia Scale’s Flexible Infrastructure Powers PropTech Companies to Create On-Brand Home Closing Experiences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia, the leading digital real estate closing platform, today announced the wide release of Qualia Scale, a full-service program that powers PropTech businesses to deliver end-to-end homebuying experiences. Qualia Scale enables new and existing PropTech companies to attach title & escrow to their core offerings to enable custom, on-brand, and modern closing experiences for their consumers. Companies can do this using Qualia’s flexible technology and services infrastructure to integrate their own internal title operations directly or access a network of tech-enabled title and escrow companies across the United States.



Qualia’s initial PropTech solution, the Partner API, is the industry’s category-creating technology used to unify title companies, real estate agents, lenders, and homebuyers throughout a real estate and mortgage transaction. This technology enables automated, real-time closing updates for everyone in the transaction and provides a secure digital portal for homebuyers and sellers to communicate with their team, access forms, review information, and complete closing tasks.

Over the past few years, leading real estate technology companies have leveraged Qualia’s Partner API to build their own end-to-end real estate transaction experiences. Qualia has packaged its comprehensive set of closing solutions into Qualia Scale. With Qualia Scale, PropTech companies can leverage Qualia’s platform and national footprint to build white-labeled title & escrow operations at scale. This program includes access to:

Qualia's digital closing platform

The Partner API

A national marketplace of closing services

A robust system of integrations to title insurers

Banking and reconciliation programs

Team of title & escrow experts who can offer guidance along the way

“PropTech companies are increasingly turning their attention to the closing process and attaching title to their service offerings,” said Qualia CEO, Nate Baker. “There are a variety of ways to do this. Some companies choose to build their own title and escrow operations from the ground up while others want to access a network of existing title and escrow operations. No matter what model a company decides on, they can now leverage Qualia’s flexible infrastructure to create their own unique, standardized, on-brand closing experience for their consumers.”

Qualia’s recent Homebuyer Sentiment Index found that future homebuyers expect greater transparency during the closing. Sixty-two percent of future homebuyers want digital closing experiences, yet only 13 percent of recent homebuyers report receiving digital closings. Qualia Scale allows PropTech companies to meet consumer expectations for a seamless, digital, and transparent closing.

“Our vision is to simplify and modernize the homebuying process,” said Court Cunningham, CEO of Orchard. “Closing is critical to that vision. If you take an e-commerce analogy, Qualia is the equivalent to our shopping cart. Qualia was a no-brainer to provide that foundation for modernizing the checkout process of buying a home.”

To learn more about Qualia Scale visit https://www.qualia.com/scale .

About Qualia

Qualia is the category-creating digital closing platform used by over half a million real estate professionals. Qualia's cloud-based closing rooms provide the complete and flexible infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience for real estate businesses and their clients. The company offers a suite of products that brings together home buyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents, and real estate agents onto one secure, remote platform. Since launching in 2015, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, CB Insights Fintech 250, grown to over 400 employees, and has been recognized by Forbes as a Best Startup Employer. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com.