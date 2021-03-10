Bragg Gaming Announces Revenue Sharing Agreement with Premier Gaming

/EIN News/ -- Licensing agreement could add high margin to 2021 projected revenue target

Premier Gaming addresses a multi-billion-dollar market

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming has signed a licensing agreement with Premier Gaming to provide both its library of games and its world-class player engagement platform.

Premier Gaming operates multiple online gambling brands, including Pronto Casino, Slothino, Premier Live Casino and Pronto Live Casino. Active in jurisdictions globally, including Sweden, Finland and Germany, Premier addresses a multi-billion market. Premier provides players with a first-class online gaming experience through its secure, user friendly, trustworthy sites. The revenue sharing agreement will allow both companies to generate potentially new high-margin revenue with Bragg’s suite of industry leading games and platform.

“Bragg’s rapid growth trajectory is paving the way for us to become one of the largest online gaming platforms and content providers in the market,” said Adam Arviv, Interim CEO of Bragg Gaming. “A key differentiator between Bragg Gaming and competitors is that we have both the delivery platform and our own proprietary content. Licensing agreements like the one with Premier are further evidence of our world-class platform and will solidify Bragg Gaming as a leader in the online gambling industry.”

Under the licensing agreement, Premier Gaming has access to an extensive library of games from ORYX’s exclusive RGS providers, including GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem.

Premier will also employ ORYX’s player engagement platform, featuring tools that have been proven to increase engagement and prolong player sessions, including real-time leaderboards, tournaments, achievements and jackpots. The combination of unique and local content and ORYX engagement tools have proven to significantly increase player retention and player values.

Content from premium third-party suppliers, including Greentube, Pragmatic Play and iSoftBet, will also be added to Premier Gaming’s online casinos via Bragg’s ORYX Hub.

“Premier Gaming offers a number of fast-growing brands with a vast customer base. We are excited to have added our premium content to their casino lobbies,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “Our games portfolio includes the best titles in the industry with wide player appeal. The licensing agreement with Premier Gaming strengthens our brand and significantly extends our market reach.”

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN). Its content is certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions. Underpinning its commitment to information security, ORYX was recently awarded an ISO/IEC 27001 certificate. ORYX has now secured licensing deals in the Dutch, Spanish, Swiss and German markets.

“We partnered with Bragg Gaming because of their world-class gaming content and their state-of-the-art player engagement platform. We are already seeing promising interest from our quality-loving player base,” said Michael Deuringer, Marketing Manager at Premier Gaming.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group

info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Christy Kaiser

christy@thirtydash.ca

For investor inquiries, please contact:

David Gentry

dgentry@bragg.games

1-800-733-2447

407-491-4498

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the business of Bragg; the countercyclical growth of the business of Bragg; the regulatory regime governing the business of Bragg; the operations of the Company; the products and services of the Company; Bragg's customers; acquisition opportunities; the growth of Bragg's business, which may not be achieved or realized within the time frames stated or at all; and the anticipated size and/or revenue associated with the gaming market globally.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; realization of growth estimates, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Bragg to implement its business strategies; competition; economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices; the estimated size of the gaming market globally; changes in customer demand; disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software; natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes; and risks related to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.