Bright Minds Biosciences to Present at the Stifel GMP Healthcare Conference - Healthcare Psychedelics: Addressing the Global Mental Health Crisis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences ("Bright Minds," "BMB" or the "Company") (CSE:DRUG), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatry disorders, epilepsy and pain, today announced that Ian McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Stifel GMP Healthcare Conference – Healthcare Psychedelics: Addressing the Global Mental Health Crisis, as follows:



Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021 Time: 2:10PM Eastern Time Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel41/drug.cn/2503436

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time and available for one week thereafter using the link provided above.

About Bright Minds

Bright Minds is focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatry disorders, epilepsy and pain. Bright Minds has a portfolio of next generation serotonin agonists designed to precisely target abnormalities in neurocircuitry that lead to dysfunctional behaviors. The Company is developing targeted therapies with the potential to improve the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders through the use of serotonergic compounds leveraging its world class scientific and drug development expertise to bring forward the next generation of safe and efficacious drugs. Bright Minds drugs extenuate the therapeutic aspects of psychedelic and other serotonergic compounds while minimizing the side effects thereby creating superior drugs to first generation compounds, such as psilocybin.